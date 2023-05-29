WATCH: Padraig Harrington Buys Fan Dinner After Wayward Tee Shot
The Irishman also signed a golf glove for the fan after his tee shot struck his head at the Senior PGA Championship
Padraig Harrington pushed Steve Stricker all the way at the PGA Seniors Championship before eventually missing out on the title to the American. However, his challenge was not without drama when, on the 16th hole of the final round, Harrington’s tee shot headed left of the fairway before striking a spectator on the head.
A concerned Harrington headed over to the fan, who was given treatment from the medical department, to apologise. He joked: “Thank you very much. You got it going in the right direction." The fan replied: “I was trying to get you back closer to the fairway there.” Harrington then signed the fan’s golf glove, admitting: “I don’t think a glove is very much.”
After asking about the whereabouts of the fan’s wife, the specatator told Harrington she was at the clubhouse. At that point, Harrington said: “I’ll buy you dinner,” before reaching into his bag and handing him enough money to do just that.
A kind gesture by Padraig Harrington after striking a fan with his drive on the 16th. 🤝📺: #SrPGAChamp on @NBC and @peacock pic.twitter.com/KHMUioFqEAMay 28, 2023
After his narrow defeat, Harrington explained the gesture. He said: "I bought him a dinner. He nutted my ball back to the fairway. So, yeah, like, you give him a glove, but it never really seems adequate to give a guy a glove. He's a grown man, like what's he want with a glove with my signature? So I thought - he said his wife was inside - but, please take your wife out for dinner on me was the sort of thing. I don't know, I hope I gave him enough for dinner."
The incident happened amid the Irishman’s attempt to secure a second senior Major title at Fields Ranch East in Texas following his 2022 win in the US Seniors Open. In the end, it was not quite to be for the 51-year-old, as Stricker edged him out in a playoff to win his sixth senior Major and second of 2023.
At the same stage in the second round, Harrington made a double bogey after what he described as the “longest pee ever.” Nevertheless, he went into the final round with a one-shot lead before eventually succumbing to Stricker in the playoff.
Harrington’s generosity towards the spectator his ball hit has echoes of an incident involving Cameron Smith last August, who bought a fan an upgraded phone after a wayward tee shot at the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
WATCH: Emiliano Grillo's Ball Rolls Back 150 Yards After Landing In Aqueduct
The Argentinian's ball went on an unusual journey after a wayward tee shot at the Charles Schwab Challenge
By Mike Hall • Published
-
How Many LIV Players Have Won The US Open?
The five LIV players to have won the US Open - and at look back at their victories
By Michael Weston • Published