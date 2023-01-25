WATCH: McIlroy Speechless At Thought Of ‘Mending Bridges’ With Patrick Reed

Rory McIlroy refused to answer whether there's hope of him "mending bridges" with Patrick Reed after he ignored the Texan on the driving range in Dubai.

McIlroy, at his pre-tournament press conference, was asked by a reporter whether he can see himself mending the bridges with Reed, with the reporter saying that Reed "threw a tee down in disgust as probably anyone would do when you approach someone and you don't get an answer."

The four-time Major winner did not seem impressed, simply shaking his head before doing the exact same thing when asked a follow-up question.

Watch the video:

👀pic.twitter.com/k58KzHYaiOJanuary 25, 2023

“I was subpoenaed by his lawyer on Christmas Eve," McIlroy said of the subpoena delivered to him via Reed's law firm Klayman Law Group, which was unrelated to Reed's defamation case against Brandel Chamblee, the Golf Channel and others.

"So of course, trying to have a nice time with my family and someone shows up on your doorstep and delivers that, you're not going to take that well," McIlroy said. "So again, I'm living in reality, I don't know where he's living. If I were in his shoes, I wouldn't expect a hello or a handshake.”

Reed, speaking to the Daily Mail, said that McIlroy acted like an "immature little child" and insisted that the subpoena was "nothing to do with me."

McIlroy also claimed there would be "no way" for his and former Ryder Cup partner Sergio Garcia's relationship to be fixed either, as the LIV vs PGA Tour civil war continues to separate players.

McIlroy was a groomsman at Garcia's wedding but the relationship has now broken down after the Spaniard joined up with the Saudi-backed circuit last year.

Watch Rory McIlroy's press conference: