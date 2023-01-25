'An Immature Little Child' - Patrick Reed Fires Back At Rory McIlroy
Reed has told his side of the story after reports of an incident on the driving range between the 2018 Masters champion and Rory McIlroy this week
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Patrick Reed has given his side of the story after reports, and a video clip, emerged of him being ignored by Rory McIlroy on the driving range at this week's Dubai Desert Classic before flicking a tee on the ground towards the Northern Irishman.
McIlroy said he didn't want to talk to Reed and spoke of how he received a subpoena from Reed's law firm Klayman Law Group at his house on Christmas Eve amid the ongoing PGA Tour vs LIV court case. He also described the entire incident as "a storm in a teacup."
Reed has said the subpoena was "nothing to do with me," with it being related to the wider PGA Tour vs LIV case, where Klayman Law Group is acting on behalf of LIV Golf, and not his $820m defamation case against the likes of Brandel Chamblee, the Golf Channel, Eamon Lynch, Golfweek, Gannett and others.
“Patrick came up to say hello and I didn't really want him to," McIlroy said.
“I was subpoenaed by his lawyer on Christmas Eve. So of course, trying to have a nice time with my family and someone shows up on your doorstep and delivers that, you're not going to take that well. So again, I'm living in reality, I don't know where he's living. If I were in his shoes, I wouldn't expect a hello or a handshake.”
Patrick Reed, speaking to the Mail's Chief Sports Feature Writer Riath Al-Samarrai (opens in new tab), said he tossed one of his LIV Golf tees down as a "funny shot back" and said McIlroy acted "like an immature little child."
"Because of the relationship I've had with Rory - let's be honest, we've had some great battles at Augusta and other tournaments and our friendships been pretty good up until obviously joining LIV – I walked over there and wished Harry (Diamond, McIlroy’s caddie) Happy New Year and then Rory because it is the first time I have seen them," Reed said.
"Harry shook my hand and Rory just looked down there and was messing with his Trackman and kind of decided to ignore us. We all know where it came from, being part of LIV. Since my tees are Team Aces LIV tees I flicked him one. It was kind of a funny shot back. Funny how a small little flick has turned into basically me stabbing him and throwing a tee at him.
"He saw me and he decided not to not to react. But it is one of those things. If you're going to act like an immature little child then you might as well be treated like one."
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news, features, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Elliott has interviewed some huge names in the golf world including Sergio Garcia, Thomas Bjorn, Bernd Wiesberger and Scotty Cameron as well as a number of professionals on the DP World and PGA Tours. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as four Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 2-6. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max
Irons: Mizuno MP5 4-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x