WATCH: Matthew Wolff Putts Out Of A Bunker At Augusta National
Matthew Wolff endured a peculiar first round at The Masters, with the 22-year-old putting out of a bunker at the 7th hole
On Thursday, Matthew Wolff endured a rather peculiar round at Augusta National, with the American not only snapping a club on the par 3 4th, but was forced to take a putter out of a bunker on the par 4 7th!
Starting his round with a double-bogey, the 22-year-old then produced two bogies on the 2nd and 3rd before frustration got the better of him on the 4th, with his pushed tee shot finding the greenside bunker. Consequently, his long-iron was no more, with Wolff pushing down on the club and snapping it in half (opens in new tab).
Although he recovered with a few pars, it was the 7th (opens in new tab) that had people talking, with Wolff's second shot at the par 4 ending up in the bunker just past the green. All through the day, analysts and commentators had been advising to not go long on the hole and, with the shot that Wolff was facing, you could understand why!
as good as advertised pic.twitter.com/JKN5S5O9R9April 7, 2022
Faced with a shot that was completely downhill, the American decided not to place a wedge on it, but instead his putter... Resulting in the shot hitting the bank and rebounding in the air, before finding the sand yet again.
The ironic thing is that Wolff would get up-and-down with the following shot. Splashing out the bunker, the 22-year-old put the ball close to the hole for before stroking his bogey putt in. Following the dropped shot, the American finished at nine-over-par, with Wolff (opens in new tab) currently sitting in a share of second-last.
Matt studied Sports Journalism at Southampton Solent University, graduating in 2019. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly and the PGA, he covers all aspects of the game, from Tour news to equipment testing and buyers’ guides. Taking up the game at the age of six, Matt currently holds a handicap of 3 and despite not having a hole in one…yet, he has had two albatrosses. His favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
