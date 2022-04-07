WATCH: Matthew Wolff Putts Out Of A Bunker At Augusta National

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

On Thursday, Matthew Wolff endured a rather peculiar round at Augusta National, with the American not only snapping a club on the par 3 4th, but was forced to take a putter out of a bunker on the par 4 7th!

Starting his round with a double-bogey, the 22-year-old then produced two bogies on the 2nd and 3rd before frustration got the better of him on the 4th, with his pushed tee shot finding the greenside bunker. Consequently, his long-iron was no more, with Wolff pushing down on the club and snapping it in half (opens in new tab).

Although he recovered with a few pars, it was the 7th (opens in new tab) that had people talking, with Wolff's second shot at the par 4 ending up in the bunker just past the green. All through the day, analysts and commentators had been advising to not go long on the hole and, with the shot that Wolff was facing, you could understand why!

as good as advertised pic.twitter.com/JKN5S5O9R9April 7, 2022 See more

Faced with a shot that was completely downhill, the American decided not to place a wedge on it, but instead his putter... Resulting in the shot hitting the bank and rebounding in the air, before finding the sand yet again.

The ironic thing is that Wolff would get up-and-down with the following shot. Splashing out the bunker, the 22-year-old put the ball close to the hole for before stroking his bogey putt in. Following the dropped shot, the American finished at nine-over-par, with Wolff (opens in new tab) currently sitting in a share of second-last.