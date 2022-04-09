WATCH: Kevin Na Five Putts The 16th At The Masters

At the iconic 16th hole, Kevin Na produced a rare five-putt, as he moved from one to four-over-par for the tournament

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kevin Na had a moment to forget at the par 3 16th on Saturday, with the 38-year-old five-putting at Augusta National (opens in new tab) for a triple-bogey six!

With the pin tucked at the front-right portion of the green, the American had been pin high but some 40-feet from the flag. What followed can only be described as questionable, with Na ramming his first putt 12-feet by, then his next stroke back to where he hit his first putt from! 

After going back-and-forth, he then put his third putt to around five-feet, with his fourth never hitting the hole as he tapped-in for a triple bogey six, and a five-putt that club golfers around the globe would have sniggered at.

The greens at Augusta National had been catching most players out all day on Saturday. At the fifth hole, Tiger Woods four-putted for a double bogey (opens in new tab). However, not to be outdone, Na would better it, with his five-putt leaving the frustrated American to finish his third round with a 79 and a five-over-par tournament total.

In the last few seasons, Na has ranked as one of the best putters on the PGA Tour, with the American 5th in Strokes Gained: Putting for the 2019-20 PGA Tour season. At Augusta National, before his third round started, the 38-year-old was ranked inside the top 20 for cumulative putts at The Masters (opens in new tab).

