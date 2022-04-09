WATCH: Tiger Woods Four-Putts At The Masters
Yes, you read that correctly, a four-putt from Tiger Woods
If you were to list the top 3 putters of all time, the likelihood is that you would have Tiger Woods featuring on that list, with the 15-time Major winner producing some of the most iconic and clutch putting performances and moments of all time.
However, at the par 4 5th at Augusta National (opens in new tab), the 46-year-old had a brief blip which saw Tiger four-putt! Yes, a four putt, in a moment that made all club golfers around the globe go: "I can do that!"
Tiger Woods had a 4-putt nightmare at the 5th hole 😬 pic.twitter.com/kTG279WeQHApril 9, 2022
Making his return after a 14 month lay-off following a serious car crash (opens in new tab), Tiger produced a miraculous first round at The Masters, with a one-under-par 71 putting him inside the top 10.
Despite a 74 second round, Tiger was still looking strong for an exceptional finish, with a bogey-birdie start to his third day (opens in new tab) keeping him at level-par for his round.
What followed at the 5th though perhaps replicates that of a Sunday morning tournament at your local club, with Tiger's first putt along Augusta Nationals undulating greens leaving him a six-footer for par.
However, following his second putt missing on the left-side, the five-time Green Jacket (opens in new tab) winner went to tap-in for his bogey. Unfortunately, Tiger then horseshoed that attempt as he duly stroked it home for a four-putt and double-bogey six!
Matt studied Sports Journalism at Southampton Solent University, graduating in 2019. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly and the PGA, he covers all aspects of the game, from Tour news to equipment testing and buyers’ guides. Taking up the game at the age of six, Matt currently holds a handicap of 3 and despite not having a hole in one…yet, he has had two albatrosses. His favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
-
-
