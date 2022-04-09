WATCH: Tiger Woods Four-Putts At The Masters

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you were to list the top 3 putters of all time, the likelihood is that you would have Tiger Woods featuring on that list, with the 15-time Major winner producing some of the most iconic and clutch putting performances and moments of all time.

However, at the par 4 5th at Augusta National (opens in new tab), the 46-year-old had a brief blip which saw Tiger four-putt! Yes, a four putt, in a moment that made all club golfers around the globe go: "I can do that!"

Tiger Woods had a 4-putt nightmare at the 5th hole 😬 pic.twitter.com/kTG279WeQHApril 9, 2022 See more

Making his return after a 14 month lay-off following a serious car crash (opens in new tab), Tiger produced a miraculous first round at The Masters, with a one-under-par 71 putting him inside the top 10.

Despite a 74 second round, Tiger was still looking strong for an exceptional finish, with a bogey-birdie start to his third day (opens in new tab) keeping him at level-par for his round.

What followed at the 5th though perhaps replicates that of a Sunday morning tournament at your local club, with Tiger's first putt along Augusta Nationals undulating greens leaving him a six-footer for par.

However, following his second putt missing on the left-side, the five-time Green Jacket (opens in new tab) winner went to tap-in for his bogey. Unfortunately, Tiger then horseshoed that attempt as he duly stroked it home for a four-putt and double-bogey six!