WATCH: Jordan Spieth Three Putts From Three Feet

The defending champion had a moment to forget at the Valero Texas Open, as he three-putted from three-feet

Spieth 3 putts
(Image credit: Twitter: @PGATOUR)
Matt Cradock
By
published

When Jordan Spieth is in a tournament you know things aren't going to be dull. Producing many famous shots and moments throughout his career, the American is an exciting individual to watch on the golf course.

However, on Friday at the Valero Texas Open, we saw a rather bizarre incident as he three-putted from three-feet in a moment that made commentators gasp in shock.

Playing the 6th hole, his 15th, the American had been faced with a short par putt. However, after missing it on the left side he then went to duly tap the bogey in before missing that one! Eventually, Spieth would knock his golf ball in to the hole, with a double bogey ruining what had been a very tidy round up and till that point.

Watch the moment below: 

A post shared by PGA TOUR (@pgatour)

A photo posted by on

Ironically, Spieth's putting had arguably been the best part of his game on Friday, with the defending champion holing two putts that measured 21 feet, as well as a birdie putt from 33 feet on the 13th. However, it was his lapse of concentration on the 6th that stood out with his round.

The putt caused analyst, Greg Perks, to say: “Complete lapse of concentration there for Spieth. You don’t see it very often," whilst he also added “the ball goes dead left. And he’s not just completely frustrated with the miss and then mind goes blank.”

For the round, the three-time Major winner holed a total of 129 feet, 5 inches of putts, which also included the 16-incher on the 6th for double bogey. In Spieth’s defence, the American had been waiting at least few minutes to hit his putt, with playing partners Corey Conners and Charley Hoffman finishing out before hand.  

However, that is maybe a slight excuse for what was a putt that you have been seen given before in match play!

Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock

Matt studied Sports Journalism at Southampton Solent University, graduating in 2019. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly and the PGA, he covers all aspects of the game, from Tour news to equipment testing and buyers’ guides. Taking up the game at the age of six, Matt currently holds a handicap of 3 and despite not having a hole in one…yet, he has had two albatrosses. His favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

Latest

Golf Monthly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.