WATCH: John Daly Belly Flops Into Golf Course Lake

John Daly is as well-known for his fun-loving persona as the big-hitting talent that helped him take the game by storm and win two Majors in his prime.

However, while tournament success may have run a little dry in recent years, where it comes to his antics, the opposite is true… literally, if his stunt while playing at the Trump Touring Pro Weekend is anything to go by. In a video posted by Caddie Network, the 56-year-old can be seen taking a dive in a – presumably alligator infested – lake at Trump National Doral in Florida.

We think it’s safe to say that John Daly isn’t afraid of Florida ‘gators 😂🐊(🎥: @PGA_JohnDaly) pic.twitter.com/g5LtxoaHuDDecember 13, 2022 See more

If Daly is considering a late-career switch to a water-based sport, though, the professionals need not be too concerned. His execution seemed a little lacking as he belly flopped hard onto the lake’s surface before recovering his composure.

The incident is another to add to Wild Thing’s extensive list of exploits over the years. They include his decision to fill the famous Claret Jug with chocolate ice cream after he won the 1995 Open, collaborating with Willie Nelson on an album, legendary tales about his alcohol intake and insatiable thirst for Diet Coke on the course and, even earlier this year, heading to Hooters and a casino after shooting 72 on the opening day of the PGA Championship. Needless to say, the list could go on.

While Daly’s exploits both on and off the course are never less than colourful, when it comes to tournaments, he proved in last year’s PNC Championship that he still has the ability to roll back the years on occasion. He and his son John Daly II won the title to condemn Tiger Woods and his son Charlie to the runner-up position. He will once again team up with his son at the weekend as they try to defend the trophy.

