John Daly Heads To Hooters And Casino After PGA First Round

John Daly made a surprisingly promising start to the 2022 PGA Championship and even sat atop the leaderboard for a spell after a bright opening to his first round at Southern Hills. In the end, he would settle for a two-over 72 and marked the occasion in typical Daly style by enjoying a spot of dinner at Hooters, before heading to a nearby casino to try his luck on the slot machines.

While most would've been focusing on their recovery ahead of the gruelling weather set to sweep the Oklahoma area for the second round, the 56-year-old took the opportunity to visit one of the chain's Tulsa venues, posting a picture of his trip on Instagram.

Daly and his son, John Daly II, are both sponsored by the company, meaning it was likely a visit that didn't hit the wallet too hard. And one thing is for sure, you can bet the wings weren't washed down with water. Ahead of the year's second men's Major, Tiger Woods recalled a story involving 'Big John' that dates back to the last time Southern Hills hosted the PGA Championship in scorching conditions in 2007.

"I remember playing behind JD the first day, which was awesome," Tiger said. "It was, what, 109 [degrees] I think that first day and I asked JD how many waters he drank out there. He says, 'No, I had 13 Diet Cokes'."

After filling up on wings and whatever else, Daly also found the time to get his gambling fix, with an eagle-eyed fan spotting the man himself enjoying the slot machines at a local casino. It's hardly a subtle look Daly is sporting, so we're guessing he won't mind being outed.

Daly gets his second round underway at 12.25pm local time (6.25pm UK time) and forms part of a group of past champions that includes Y.E. Yang and Shaun Micheel. The two-time Major winner won the PGA Championship in 1991 but hasn't made the weekend since a T18 finish in 2012.