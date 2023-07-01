WATCH: Dustin Johnson Makes Birdie After Shank At LIV Golf Andalucia

Dustin Johnson is known for being one of the best ball strikers on the planet, with the American claiming multiple professional titles over a number of decades and Tours. However, at LIV Golf Andalucia, we saw something which we aren't used to seeing, as Johnson in fact shanked his second shot at the par 5 17th!

Starting the second round on Saturday, Johnson was in a share of the lead with Jason Kokrak but, after bogeying the opening hole, a run of pars would lead to yet another bogey at the sixth which put him two-over for his round.

Throughout the day, it was clear that Johnson had been struggling slightly with his long game, with DJ heading straight to the range following the conclusion of his round. It was the putter that had saved him on multiple occasions at Valderrama and, after holing a birdie putt at the par 4 eighth, he somehow turned in one-over-par.

Another birdie followed at the par 5 11th, but yet another bogey at the 13th put him back to level. DJ wasn't giving up though and, following a birdie at the 16th, he found the fairway safely at the iconic par 5 17th. Then though, came the relatable moment that even a club golfer would be smirking about.

Striking a 7-iron, the ball hit the hosel of the club and headed straight right into the spectators at the side of the hole. Luckily, for the 39-year-old, his golf ball finished just shy of the shrubbery surrounding the course and, as a result, he was able to play a third with no real issue.

The American, though, failed to find the green but that didn't really matter as he then struck a putt that never left the hole, eventually dropping for a birdie that even caused Johnson to give out a rare smile.

Although he would go on to bogey the final hole, a level-par round of 70 was certainly a good score considering the ball-striking from DJ. Sitting at four-under for the tournament, he is five shots back of Crushers GC Captain, Bryson DeChambeau, who fired an incredible round of 63 to sit one shot ahead of Talor Gooch.