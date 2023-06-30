LIV Golf Valderrama Live Stream: Watch The Latest LIV Tournament For Free

How To Watch LIV Golf Valderrama live stream 2023

LIV Golf heads to the one of the best courses in continental Europe and one that has held many European Tour events. It also hosted two WGC events and the 1997 Ryder Cup, which was won by Europe under the captaincy of Seve Ballesteros.

To make sure you miss none of the action, below are all the streaming and broadcast details on how to watch a LIV Golf Valderrama live stream from wherever you are, as well as today's tee times.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Dates: June 30-July 2 Venue: Real Club de Valderrama TV channel: The CW (US) | Game TV (CAN) | Seven (AUS) Free live streams: LIV Golf Plus (UK, US) | 7plus (AUS) Watch from anywhere: Use ExpressVPN

Before the DP World Tour and LIV Golf became the best of frenemies, LIV Golf securing an event at Valderrama was seen as something of a coup, as Valderrama was a regular host on the European Tour. But as Valderrama's general manager Javier Reviriego explains: “When we evaluated the progress of our previous event, it was not what we wanted. When discussions started with LIV, we saw a potential opportunity to host an event with top talent, top players, to host an event with quality. That's what we wanted. It's as simple as that.”

Someone who was happy with the decision is Sergio Garcia. The Spaniard explained: “It’s my favourite golf course. I love the design – tight, trees, doglegs, small greens. It’s the kind of course that you have to be very patient, to put the ball in the right spots. If you manage to do that, then you can score. I just love it.”

It has certainly rewarded him as a player – he has won here three times and come second three times. Only once in 15 starts has he finished outside the top 10.

One of those second places was a playoff loss to Ian Poulter in 2004 at the Volvo Masters. Poulter also has an impressive historic record at Valderrama: he finished in the top ten in the Volvo Masters for five consecutive years from 2003.

Graeme McDowell, who won the Andalucía Valderrama Masters in 2010, is another European golfer to have triumphed at the venue.

Make sure you know how to watch LIV Golf from anywhere including all the details on the LIV Golf Valderrama live stream just below.

UK TV Schedule - Watch LIV Golf Valderrama live stream

All times BST

Friday, June 30: 12.15pm-5.15pm (LIV Golf Plus)

Saturday, July 1: 12.15pm-5.15pm (LIV Golf Plus)

Sunday, July 2: 12.15pm-5.15pm (LIV Golf Plus)

The LIV Golf Plus streaming service is the place to watch the Saudi-backed venture. It's completely free – provided you're willing to hand over your name and email address. You can also download the LIV Golf Plus app for iOS, Android, Apple TV and FireTV.

Travelling outside the UK? You will need to use a VPN to unblock LIV Golf Plus. We've tested dozens of VPNs and find ExpressVPN to be the most reliable. Details just below.

Watch from anywhere on the planet

LIV Golf Valderrama Live Stream: watch from outside your country

There are loads of easy ways to watch LIV Golf in 2023, including free options in the US, UK and Australia. But what if you're on holiday, in a foreign country? Or maybe working overseas for a while?

Then you'll need a VPN (Virtual Private Network). This simple, legal piece of software lets you to set your location to the UK, US, Australia or almost anywhere else on the planet – and thus unblock your local live stream.

ExpressVPN is our favourite. It's incredibly easy to use – you just press 'Connect' and it does the rest – and hugely reliable. There's even a 30 day money-back guarantee, so you can give it a whirl and see for yourself.

Watch LIV Golf from anywhere with ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is the No.1 trusted VPN on the market. Grab the yearly pass and save 49% + get 3 months free - working out to just £5.35/$6.67 per month. Not sure? Try the 30 Day Risk-Free Money-Back Guarantee and see for yourself. It's a great buy for streaming and security alike.

US TV Schedule - Watch LIV Golf Valderrama live stream

All times EDT

Friday, June 30: 6.15am-12.15pm ( LIV Golf Plus)

Saturday, July 1: 6.15am-12.15pm (LIV Golf Plus); 1pm-6pm (The CW / Fubo TV)

Sunday, July 2: 6.15am-12.15pm (LIV Golf Plus); 1pm-6pm (The CW / Fubo TV)



LIV has signed a TV deal with The CW network in the United States. Friday's play will be shown only on the CW app, but the weekend action will be shown on Saturday and Sunday 1pm-6pm ET. The CW website and CW app are free to use, but they're only available in the United States. To get around this geo-blocking we recommend taking a look at our top-rated golf VPN.

If you want to watch The CW live on your TV, you may need to sign up to a streaming service. Our top choice would be Fubo TV. Packages start from $74.99 a month, which isn't cheap, but new users get a 7-day free trial and there are no long contracts.

Finally, there's the option to watch free on LIV Golf Plus, which is now available to anyone State-side.

Aus TV Schedule - Watch LIV Golf Valderrama live stream

All times AEST

Friday, June 30: 9.15pm-2.15am (7plus)

Saturday, July 1: 9.15pm-2.15am (7plus)

Sunday, July 2: 9.15pm-2.15am (7plus)

Channel 9 and the 7plus streaming service have the rights to show all 14 LIV Golf events in Australia. That means Aussies can watch every shot of LIV Golf Valderrama live and for free.

As ever, Aussies out of the country can access their favourite streaming service just like they would at home via ExpressVPN.

Canada TV Schedule - Watch LIV Golf Valderrama live stream

All times EDT

Friday, June 30: 6.15am-11.15pm (Game TV / LIV Golf Plus)

Saturday, July 1: 6.15am-11.15pm (Game TV / LIV Golf Plus)

Sunday, June 2: 6.15am-11.15pm (Game TV / LIV Golf Plus)

In Canada, the LIV Golf rights belong to TVA Group, which means Canadians can watch the action live on Game TV.

Prefer to watch online or on-demand? Head over to the LIV Golf Plus streaming service.

LIV Golf Valderrama tee times and pairings: Round 1

LIV tournaments use a shotgun start, so all 16 groups tee off at the same time. In this case it is 1.15pm local time, which is 4.15am (PDT), 6.15am (EDT) and 12.15pm (BST)

Featured groups and hole on which they start:



Sergio Garcia, Phil Mickelson, Harold Varner III (1)

Brooks Koepka, Bubba Watson, Patrick Reed (2)

Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Henrik Stenson (4)

Talor Gooch, Branden Grace, Cameron Smith (18)

2023 LIV Golf calendar

7-9 July Centurion Club, St Albans, UK

Centurion Club, St Albans, UK 4-6 August Old White Golf Course, Greenbrier, United States

Old White Golf Course, Greenbrier, United States 11-13 August Trump National Bedminster, United States

Trump National Bedminster, United States 22-24 September Rich Harvest Farms, Chicago, United States

Rich Harvest Farms, Chicago, United States 20-22 October Trump National Doral, United States

Trump National Doral, United States 3-5 November Royal Greens Golf Course, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Disclaimer

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example

1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services.

Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.