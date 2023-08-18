WATCH: DeChambeau Visits US Amateur And Attempts To Drive Par 4 With Persimmon Club

The big-hitting American made a surprise appearance at the US Amateur and put on a show for the fans

Bryson DeChambeau attempts to drive the first hole at Cherry Hill with a wooden driver
As one of the game's biggest hitters, Bryson DeChambeau on a tee box is always must-watch golf. 

The American made a name for himself after his radical golfing transformation in 2020 saw him develop a style and physique that drove the ball miles past the rest of the field. 

He has since altered his diet and lost a lot of that hulking physique, but his ball-striking capabilities largely remain.

And it was on display this week when the LIV Golfer made a visit to the US Amateur Championship at Cherry Hill, a tournament he won in 2015.

With the first round done, the 2020 US Open champion took to the first tee to offer some late afternoon entertainment as he tried to drive the par-four first green. 

The catch? Well, he wasn't usually one of his own clubs. Instead, the 29-year-old was using a wooden, persimmon club. He came mighty close. Take a look below:

The first hole at Cherry Hill has become synonymous with the great Arnold Palmer. It was there that the American famously began his final round of the 1960 US Open by driving the first green, which measured 346 yards at the time.

DeChambeau's effort may have just drifted into the greenside rough but it once more serves to reaffirm just how far the legendary Palmer hit the ball given he was playing 60 years ago with wooden clubs and without all the advances in modern strength and conditioniting.

Ben joined Golf Monthly having completed his NCTJ in multimedia sports journalism at News Associates, London. He has covered a variety of sports and has also worked as a freelance journalist for The Independent and Stats Perform. An avid, albeit distinctly average golfer, he is a member of Nevill Golf Club. One of his best golfing moment was winning a 100/1 bet on Seamus Power and Thomas Detry to finish first and second at the 2022 Bermuda Championship.

