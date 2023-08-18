WATCH: DeChambeau Visits US Amateur And Attempts To Drive Par 4 With Persimmon Club

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

As one of the game's biggest hitters, Bryson DeChambeau on a tee box is always must-watch golf.

The American made a name for himself after his radical golfing transformation in 2020 saw him develop a style and physique that drove the ball miles past the rest of the field.

He has since altered his diet and lost a lot of that hulking physique, but his ball-striking capabilities largely remain.

And it was on display this week when the LIV Golfer made a visit to the US Amateur Championship at Cherry Hill, a tournament he won in 2015.

With the first round done, the 2020 US Open champion took to the first tee to offer some late afternoon entertainment as he tried to drive the par-four first green.

The catch? Well, he wasn't usually one of his own clubs. Instead, the 29-year-old was using a wooden, persimmon club. He came mighty close. Take a look below:

Persimmon Challenge with @b_dechambeau! The 2015 #USAmateur champion had a go at replicating Arnie's tee shot on the first hole at Cherry Hills. pic.twitter.com/57iTVAzEVfAugust 18, 2023 See more

The first hole at Cherry Hill has become synonymous with the great Arnold Palmer. It was there that the American famously began his final round of the 1960 US Open by driving the first green, which measured 346 yards at the time.

US Amateur fan Bryson DeChambeau tries to go for the Cherry Hills first green from the Arnold Palmer tee with a persimmon. pic.twitter.com/WIOTJRZuoGAugust 18, 2023 See more

DeChambeau's effort may have just drifted into the greenside rough but it once more serves to reaffirm just how far the legendary Palmer hit the ball given he was playing 60 years ago with wooden clubs and without all the advances in modern strength and conditioniting.