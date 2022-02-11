WATCH: Child In Runaway Golf Cart Knocks Man Over At Phoenix Open

It's the event where anything can and normally does happen. But this year it's perhaps gone a step further as a child has been spotted driving a cart uncontrollably across a path, towards spectators and nearly onto the practice putting green at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

The dramatic footage was posted to Twitter by Barstool Sports and can be seen below:

Marshawn lynch got the cart again @foreplaypod (ig:jambard) pic.twitter.com/Ucy27QtUpJFebruary 11, 2022 See more

Luckily, it appears nobody was seriously injured, although the man who was dragged alongside the cart might be sporting a couple bumps and bruises tomorrow. The only thing that suffered any meaningful damage was a fence but it could have ended a lot worse.

And it's not the first incident of the week in which people have found themselves in harm's way.

During round one, Xander Schauffele underestimated a cactus for the last time. When his ball came to rest near some of the native vegetation, the Californian, unfamiliar with this particular plant, was left picking spines out of his hand after his attempt to clear a path for his next shot.

"It seemed like a good idea at the time," the Olympic gold medallist said.

Before that, on Wednesday, it was a brave cameraman who took a sore one. It's dangerous enough getting up close when the pros are hitting, but to stand right in the firing line during pro-am day, you're asking for trouble.

And trouble is what found one photographer as he fielded a stray shank from celebrity Matt James on TPC Scottsdale's famous par-3 16th. Thankfully, again, the man in question escaped without serious injury.

After the round, James said: "I really want to apologise again for that. I was not aiming for you, quite frankly I don't think I was aiming at anything. I don't think I should have stepped out here.

"I was telling the guys I spent six hours at Topgolf and it obviously didn't pay off. I will be back next year and I will put a lot of effort in between now and then. The only way is up."

Only at the Phoenix Open...