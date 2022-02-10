Topgolf Glasgow - Plans Unveiled Ahead Of 2022 Opening

Already located in the likes of the USA, Australia, Canada, Germany, Mexico and the UAE. Topgolf is now set to open its first site in Scotland, with a late 2022 date proposed for the opening of the new venue.

The site will be the first to introduce Topgolf’s signature, technology-enabled experience to Scotland, adding to the already stacked list of over 70 venues which attract over 30 million players per year combined.

Construction has reportedly been progressing well, with UK property company, Ashfield Land, leading the development. The three-level venue, located just off the M74 near Rutherglen, is expected to employ more than 300 Associates once open and is also part of Clyde Gateway, Scotland’s biggest and most ambitious regeneration programme.

The Topgolf venue in Las Vegas (Image credit: Getty Images)

“The UK holds a special place in our hearts as it’s where our Topgolf story began," said Topgolf Vice President of International, Steve Lane. "It seems very apt that the next leg of our journey takes us to Scotland, the original home of golf. The Glasgow venue will be like nothing the country has ever seen. We’re thrilled to kick-off this development together with our partners at Ashfield and introduce a venue where friends and families can safely play together and share experiences.”

Steven McGarva, Development Director at Ashfield Land, said: “We’re proud to be working with Topgolf to deliver its first attraction in Scotland, the home of golf, here at our Two 74 Glasgow development. The unique attraction is really starting to take shape and we’re pleased with how construction is progressing. The new Topgolf will create approximately 300 new jobs and we look forward to it opening to the people of Glasgow later this year. I’m sure it’ll be a huge success.”

The new venue will be aiming to open at the end of 2022. (Image credit: TopGolf)

What we do know about the venue is that it will feature three-storeys with 72 climate-controlled outdoor hitting bays. It will also include the usual point-scoring games and food and drinks menus.

On top of that, there is also an open air roof terrace and bar with seating for 70 people, as well as a lounge, event space with nearly 100 seats and a drive-thru coffee shop and restaurant.