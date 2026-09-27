Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Prize Money Payout 2026: How Much Does The Winner Earn?

In 2025, the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship was restricted to only 18 holes after brutal weather washed out much of an event which began 20 years ago.

Thankfully, the 2026 tournament has reached its final day uninterrupted and we're all set for a shoot-out at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Arizona.

Ahead of the third and final round, Yuna Nishimura holds a five-shot lead over Auston Kim, Mary Liu and Michelle Zhang in pursuit of her maiden LPGA Tour title.

Whoever manages to follow Jasmine Suwannapura into the winner's circle here will pick up the same check as she did last year because the purse hasn't changed since being raised to $3 million in 2024.

A $450,000 payday is on the line for the champion while the runner-up could scoop just under $300,000 if they finish alone.

Scanning further down, anyone who seals a top-six finish has the chance to walk away with an initial six-figure payout before various factors reduce how much they ultimately see.

As well as the financial perks for a high finish, there are Race To CME Globe points to fight for with the Playoffs not too far away now.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Below is a breakdown of the maximum prize money payouts for each position at the 2026 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship based on 65 players making the cut.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Prize Money Breakdown