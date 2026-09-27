Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Prize Money Payout 2026: How Much Does The Winner Earn?

The tournament purse at Pinnacle Country Club has remained consistent for a third consecutive year with the winner set to land a handsome payout once more

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Jasmine Suwannapura takes a selfie with the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship after her playoff win in 2024
(Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2025, the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship was restricted to only 18 holes after brutal weather washed out much of an event which began 20 years ago.

Thankfully, the 2026 tournament has reached its final day uninterrupted and we're all set for a shoot-out at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Arizona.

Ahead of the third and final round, Yuna Nishimura holds a five-shot lead over Auston Kim, Mary Liu and Michelle Zhang in pursuit of her maiden LPGA Tour title.

Whoever manages to follow Jasmine Suwannapura into the winner's circle here will pick up the same check as she did last year because the purse hasn't changed since being raised to $3 million in 2024.

A $450,000 payday is on the line for the champion while the runner-up could scoop just under $300,000 if they finish alone.

Scanning further down, anyone who seals a top-six finish has the chance to walk away with an initial six-figure payout before various factors reduce how much they ultimately see.

As well as the financial perks for a high finish, there are Race To CME Globe points to fight for with the Playoffs not too far away now.

Below is a breakdown of the maximum prize money payouts for each position at the 2026 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship based on 65 players making the cut.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Prize Money Breakdown

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Position

Prize Money

1st

$450,000

2nd

$282,976

3rd

$205,279

4th

$158,799

5th

$127,816

6th

$104,576

7th

$87,534

8th

$76,690

9th

$76,690

10th

$68,944

11th

$58,097

12th

$54,223

13th

$50,815

14th

$47,717

15th

$44,928

16th

$42,449

17th

$40,282

18th

$38,422

19th

$36,873

20th

$35,633

21st

$34,395

22nd

$33,154

23rd

$31,916

24th

$30,675

25th

$29,592

26th

$28,508

27th

$27,421

28th

$26,337

29th

$25,253

30th

$24,324

31st

$23,394

32nd

$22,464

33rd

$21,534

34th

$20,604

35th

$19,831

36th

$19,056

37th

$18,283

38th

$17,507

39th

$16,731

40th

$16,112

41st

$15,493

42nd

$14,874

43rd

$14,252

44th

$13,634

45th

$13,169

46th

$12,704

47th

$12,239

48th

$11,774

49th

$11,309

50th

$10,844

51st

$10,536

52nd

$10,225

53rd

$9,914

54th

$9,606

55th

$9,295

56th

$8,984

57th

$8,676

58th

$8,365

59th

$8,058

60th

$7,747

61st

$7,593

62nd

$7,436

63rd

$7,282

64th

$7,128

65th

$6,971
Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
News Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.

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