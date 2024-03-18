Viral Video Shows Scary Moment Golf Club Captain Hits Crowd With Opening Drive
This is not the start to the year that this club captain would have been hoping for
Golf has some fantastic traditions, many of which are centuries old and will most likely still be honored at golf clubs around the world many years from now.
There’s one, however, that many a golfer to have served as the club captain will have wished had never existed – the captain’s drive in.
Many a former golf club captain will have experienced the embarrassment that comes immediately after hitting a shot similar to the one below.
Just because you are the New Captain of the Club doesn’t mean you are the best player, especially under pressure 🤦♂️🤦♂️🤦♂️🤦♂️#CaptainsDriveIn 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/P8cBw8FtvfMarch 18, 2024
It’s tradition at many golf clubs for the new captain to take office after hitting a drive… watched by hundreds of his or her fellow members, many of whom will have had a refreshment or two beforehand.
This was what the new captain at Chislehurst Golf Club in Kent, England was facing recently – a tee shot in front of the grand clubhouse and dozens of spectators there to offer their ‘support’.
Everything about the pre shot routine suggested that this was one fairly competent golfer (which could well be the case), but the new captain struck a horrid tee shot that appeared to take once quick bounce before hitting a spectator.
There were comedy cheers, the like of which are witnessed at the Ryder Cup, as the new club captain took his practice swings, after which the gentleman settled in behind the ball.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Doesn’t look any better from behind the tee 🤦♂️🤦♂️🤦♂️#CaptainsDrivein pic.twitter.com/BvEcbdMpFjMarch 18, 2024
“Right, here we go,” he said confidently. There was then a pause and more laughter, before the golfer, who was braving a pair of shorts, topped the ball violently to his left.
Oohs and aahs were audible on the video that was shared by @Donolphin31 on X, who said: “Just because you are the New captain of the Club doesn’t mean you are the best player, especially under pressure.”
The remark was accompanied with #CaptainsDriveIn and several emojis that must have summarised how the golfer would have been feeling - embarrassed.
In fairness to the new captain, he does appear to have a good-looking swing, and his finishing position was pretty much textbook.
It’s not known whether anyone was seriously injured by the stray shot, although it’s unlikely that the video would have been shared had someone been hurt badly.
It could be a long 12 months for the new captain.
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. As a multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the men's European Championships, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers, and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's now a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including six world number ones, and has attended and reported on many Major Championships and Ryder Cups. He's a member of Formby Golf Club.
-
-
Valspar Championship Prize Money Payout 2024
There’s a strong field for the last of the PGA Tour’s Florida Swing, including World No.5 Xander Schauffele
By Mike Hall Published
-
Sunday Golf El Camino S-Series Stand Bag Review
Elliott Heath tests out the waterproof El Camino S-Series stand bag from Sunday Golf
By Elliott Heath Published