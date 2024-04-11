Viktor Hovland’s Masters Shirt: The Bold J. Lindeberg Polo For Round One At Augusta National
Hovland is known for his eye-catching garments at Major events, with his J. Lindeberg attire at the Masters certainly not disappointing
The first Major of the year got underway on Thursday, with the world's elite descending on Augusta National for the Masters.
Whenever these big events come about, brands often release special edition pieces of equipment and, in the case of J. Lindeberg, we see a design that is heavily associated with Augusta National!
J.Lindeberg have called their Masters release 'The Tour Collection | Drop Two', which features a number of different apparel items like polo tops and midlayers. All have been designed with the Azalea in mind.
The model Hovland is wearing on Thursday is the Tour Tech polo, which is available in a number of different colors. J.Lindeberg are known for producing some of the best golf polo shirts on the market and the Tour Tech is no exception.
Featuring a ribbed collar and three-button placket, it has four-way stretch to help freedom of movement in the swing, whilst moisture transportation allows for great breathability. Certainly, there's no denying that it's a bold style, but one that will divide opinion.
If you think Hovland is bothered about the thoughts of the golf world, it's worth mentioning his reaction at the PGA Championship in 2023. Decked out in bright orange, the Norwegian admitted that the outfits he wears during golf's biggest events are not chosen by him - as he usually goes for more basic colors.
However, when asked about the outfits, Hovland simply replied: "Well, J. Lindeberg, they give me this stuff and pay me money to do so, so I just show up and wear what they want me to wear".
