Viktor Hovland Defends Hero World Challenge In Thrilling Finish
Hovland holed a crucial lengthy bogey putt to defend his Hero World Challenge title in the Bahamas
In a high-quality finish, Viktor Hovland came out on top, as he defended his Hero World Challenge (opens in new tab) title in the Bahamas. However, it wasn't an easy finish for the Norwegian, even with a comfortable lead and just a handful of holes remaining.
With two thirds of the round gone, it seemed that the 25-year-old was cruising to the title, but former World No.1 Scottie Scheffler (opens in new tab) was scything down Hovland and, going down the 72nd, a shot that found the water seemed to give the American hope.
A post shared by PGA TOUR (@pgatour) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
However, after taking a drop and finding the green with his fourth shot, Hovland holed a stunning long-range bogey putt to defend his Hero World Challenge title and secure the $1 million first prize in the Bahamas.
Starting the final day, it was indeed Hovland (opens in new tab) who led the field. Six holes in though and Scheffler found himself one shot back of the Norwegian. Two holes later, Hovland had cemented a three shot advantage, with the lead extending to five at one point during the back nine.
Scheffler clawed it back though and, going down the last, it was just a two shot advantage in Hovland's favour. Missing the bunker with his tee shot, it seemed that Hovland had gotten away with it. That was until his second shot found the water to the left of the green.
Opening the door for Scheffler, he couldn't convert, with a mud ball, which is something that players had found regularly throughout the third round, playing pivotal as his ball found the wasteland to the right of the green.
Scheffler's misery was soon compounded, when Hovland holed a clutch bogey putt to guarantee the victory and the defence of his title.
