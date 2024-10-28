Vanderbilt Unveils $11m Renovations To College Golf Training Facility

The home of Vanderbilt University’s men’s and women’s college golf teams, Vanderbilt Legends Club, has completed $11m of renovations to its golf training facility.

To accompany the completion of the renovations, Vanderbilt Legends Club has uploaded a video to its social media platforms showing the finished work, including a modernized exterior, lounges, trophy room, hall of fame, locker rooms and fitness areas.

There is also a new lobby, meeting rooms, offices and outdoor terraces in a project that has seen the facility expand by almost two-thirds.

Even the smaller details have been taken care of. The university's distinctive V logo appears frequently on walls and lockers, while former players are also recognized. For example, the 2019 Solheim Cup golf bag of LPGA Tour star Marina Alex is displayed at the facility,

Former Vanderbilt student athletes and Hall of Fame inductees Toby Wilt, Brandt Snedeker and Lew Conner, along with their wives, made seed gifts to help bring the project to fruition.

A trophy room is part of the renovations (Image credit: Vanderbilt University)

When artists’ renderings were unveiled in January 2023, Snedeker said: “Vanderbilt helped me grow so much as a competitor and individual, and I’m thrilled to help bring together and encourage our golf family to ensure that current and future Commodores have the same opportunities.”

The facility has been given an extensive renovation (Image credit: Vanderbilt University)

The renovations were led by Beau Welling, and include improvements to the tee boxes on the nearby driving range, while enhancements to the putting surfaces at the venue have also been completed, with different types of grasses to mimic competition conditions. Chipping areas have also been modified to encompass a wider array of shots.