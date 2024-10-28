Vanderbilt Unveils $11m Renovations To College Golf Training Facility

Vanderbilt Golf House training facility at Tennessee's Vanderbilt Legends Club has undergone extensive renovations, and video footage shows the finished work

The extrior of the renovated Vanderbilt Golf House
Vanderbilt Golf House has had $11m of renovations
(Image credit: Vanderbilt University)
Mike Hall
By
published

The home of Vanderbilt University’s men’s and women’s college golf teams, Vanderbilt Legends Club, has completed $11m of renovations to its golf training facility.

To accompany the completion of the renovations, Vanderbilt Legends Club has uploaded a video to its social media platforms showing the finished work, including a modernized exterior, lounges, trophy room, hall of fame, locker rooms and fitness areas.

There is also a new lobby, meeting rooms, offices and outdoor terraces in a project that has seen the facility expand by almost two-thirds.

Even the smaller details have been taken care of. The university's distinctive V logo appears frequently on walls and lockers, while former players are also recognized. For example, the 2019 Solheim Cup golf bag of LPGA Tour star Marina Alex is displayed at the facility,

Former Vanderbilt student athletes and Hall of Fame inductees Toby Wilt, Brandt Snedeker and Lew Conner, along with their wives, made seed gifts to help bring the project to fruition.

Trophies at Vanderbilt Golf House

A trophy room is part of the renovations

(Image credit: Vanderbilt University)

When artists’ renderings were unveiled in January 2023, Snedeker said: “Vanderbilt helped me grow so much as a competitor and individual, and I’m thrilled to help bring together and encourage our golf family to ensure that current and future Commodores have the same opportunities.”

A lounge at Vanderbilt Golf House

The facility has been given an extensive renovation

(Image credit: Vanderbilt University)

The renovations were led by Beau Welling, and include improvements to the tee boxes on the nearby driving range, while enhancements to the putting surfaces at the venue have also been completed, with different types of grasses to mimic competition conditions. Chipping areas have also been modified to encompass a wider array of shots.

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸