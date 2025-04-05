Valero Texas Open Tee Times 2025: Round Four
Brian Harman has a healthy lead heading into the final round at TPC San Antonio
Brian Harman edged closer to his first win since the 2023 Open at TPC San Antonio.
The American began with a four-shot lead and, even though he couldn't replicate his consistency of the first two days, when he shot two round of 66, his 72 wasenough to give him a three-shot advantage ahead of Andrew Novak going into the final round, with Tom Hoge four behind the leader at eight-under.
The stakes are particularly high for Novak. That's because, while Harman and Hoge are already in the field for The Masters, Novak isn't, but a win would change that as it would hand him the final spot at Augusta National. They are in the final group to go off, with the trio getting their fourth rounds underway at 12.40pm ET.
Immediately ahead of them is the group comprising Keith Mitchell, Sami Valimaki and Chad Ramey, who each begin six off Harman. They have a tee time of 12.28 ET. Ryo Hisatsune is also at six-under, and he's grouped with Maverick McNealy and Denny McCarthy at five-under. They begin at 12.16pm ET.
The action gets underway at 10.40am ET, with Beau Hossler, Doug Ghim and Noah Goodwin from the first tee and Mac Meissner, Carson Young and Matt Wallace from the 10th tee.
Check out all of the Valero Texas Open fourth round tee times below, with all starting times listed in ET...
Valero Texas Open Tee Times: Round 4
First Tee/10th Tee
- 10.40am: Beau Hossler, Doug Ghim, Noah Goodwin/Mac Meissner, Carson Young, Matt Wallace
- 10.52am: Steven Fisk, Chandler Phillips, Keegan Bradley/Sam Ryder, Bud Cauley, Tommy Fleetwood
- 11.04am: Harry Hall, Ben James (a), Antoine Rozner/Cameron Young, John Pak, Justin Rose
- 11.16am Quade Cummins, Adam Svensson, Harry Higgs/Nate Lashley, Aldrich Potgieter, Matt Kuchar
- 11.28am: Jordan Spieth, William Mouw, Ryan Gerard/JT Poston, Jesper Svensson, Daniel Berger
- 11.40am: Emiliano Grillo, Chan Kim, Rickie Fowler/Kevin Roy, Ben Martin, Ben Griffin
- 11.52am: Henrik Norlander, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners/Camilo Villegas, Patrick Fishburn, Matthew Riedel
- 12.04pm: Francesco Molinari, Alejandro Tosti, Zach Johnson/Thorbjorn Olesen, Eric Cole, Lanto Griffin
- 12.16pm: Ryo Hisatsune, Maverick McNealy, Denny McCarthy/Patton Kizzire, Erik Van Rooyen, Rafael Campos
- 12.28pm: Keith Mitchell, Sami Valimaki, Chad Ramey/Tony Finau, Brice Garnett, Gary Woodland
- 12.40pm: Bryan Harman, Andrew Novak, Tom Hoge/Peter Malnati, Patrick Rodgers, Taylor Dickson
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
