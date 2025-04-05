Valero Texas Open Tee Times 2025: Round Four

Brian Harman edged closer to his first win since the 2023 Open at TPC San Antonio.

The American began with a four-shot lead and, even though he couldn't replicate his consistency of the first two days, when he shot two round of 66, his 72 wasenough to give him a three-shot advantage ahead of Andrew Novak going into the final round, with Tom Hoge four behind the leader at eight-under.

The stakes are particularly high for Novak. That's because, while Harman and Hoge are already in the field for The Masters, Novak isn't, but a win would change that as it would hand him the final spot at Augusta National. They are in the final group to go off, with the trio getting their fourth rounds underway at 12.40pm ET.

Immediately ahead of them is the group comprising Keith Mitchell, Sami Valimaki and Chad Ramey, who each begin six off Harman. They have a tee time of 12.28 ET. Ryo Hisatsune is also at six-under, and he's grouped with Maverick McNealy and Denny McCarthy at five-under. They begin at 12.16pm ET.

The action gets underway at 10.40am ET, with Beau Hossler, Doug Ghim and Noah Goodwin from the first tee and Mac Meissner, Carson Young and Matt Wallace from the 10th tee.

Check out all of the Valero Texas Open fourth round tee times below, with all starting times listed in ET...

Valero Texas Open Tee Times: Round 4

First Tee/10th Tee

