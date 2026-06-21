How The USGA Is Honoring Corey Pavin In The 2026 US Open Final Round

This Sunday, the winner of the 126th US Open will be crowned, with Wyndham Clark looking likely to land the title for the second time.

However, every player sinking a putt on the 18th hole at Shinnecock Hills will be close to a piece of history - specifically, Corey Pavin's incredible victory there in 1995.

The USGA has made a special gesture this year to commemorate that win, with a unique cup being used on the 18th green during the final round of this year's US Open.

In a social media clip shared by the official US Open account, greenkeepers working at Shinnecock were shown installing the cup for Sunday's play, which features a touching tribute to Pavin's crowning achievement.

The base of the cup has a silhouette of Pavin's celebration from that day back in 1995, arms aloft, after beating Greg Norman to lift the US Open trophy.

The cup also has an inscription with the iconic quote, "The shot of his life," which was uttered by commentator Johnny Miller during the coverage of the event at the time.

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Pavin was told about the gesture during an appearance on NBC's broadcast of the US Open on Saturday, with anchor Mike Tirico sharing the good news.

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Delighted with the tribute, Pavin, holding the cup, said: "No way. What an honor." He then asked if he could keep the cup after play finished on Sunday, and Tirico promised he would do his best to make that happen.

If you're not familiar with Pavin's Major championship victory, the American defeated Australian legend Greg Norman by a two-stroke margin, finishing on even par over the four days.

Pavin had gone into the final day three strokes behind Norman and Tom Lehman, but turned things around and was one stroke ahead with the last hole to play.

That win was secured with a stunning 4-wood strike on Shinnecock's 18th hole, sending the ball to within just a few feet of the cup from 228 yards out.

Pavin recently rewatched the footage of that legendary shot, and said: "I see a relaxed person standing there [over the ball]. There's not a lot of tension in that swing... it's always fun to watch it. That does not get old."