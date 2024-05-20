USGA Confirms 30 Exemptions To US Open - Here's Who's Heading To Pinehurst No.2

The USGA has confirmed 30 players have received full exemptions into the third Major of the year, the US Open at Pinehurst No.2.

Many among the list were expected to be confirmed anyway thanks to their world ranking, To qualify via that route, players need to be in the world top 60 either three weeks before the tournament, or the week beforehand.

Of the players in that bracket who hadn’t already qualified, the likes of World No.6 Ludvig Aberg, Cameron Young, who is 17th, and Byeong Hun An six places lower, had no concerns about remaining in the top 60 in time for this week’s initial deadline.

However, for others, their involvement was less certain heading into last week’s PGA Championship, including 2013 winner Justin Rose, who was eight places short of the threshold a week ago, but is now up to World No.56 after a T6 at Valhalla, ensuring he guarantees his appearance. Thomas Detry did even better in Kentucky, finishing T4, and he jumps from 71st to 54th to earn his spot.

Justin Thomas won the Major 11 years ago (Image credit: Getty Images)

Other notable names from the top 60 who have confirmed their appearances are PGA Tour Rookie of the Year Eric Cole, Team Europe Ryder Cup star Nicolai Hojgaard, Sahith Theegala, who finished T12 at Valhalla, and 2022 runner-up Will Zalatoris.

The top two players from the final 2023 DP World Tour Race to Dubai Rankings who were not otherwise exempt will also appear, with Victor Perez and LIV golfer Adrian Meronk the two to make it. Rikuya Hoshino, who is the highest-ranked player in the standings not exempt so far this year also plays.

The current top five of the FedEx Cup standings who hadn’t already qualified are in, too, meaning slots for Billy Horschel, Mackenzie Hughes, Peter Malnati, Taylor Pendrith and Erik van Rooyen.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

More exemptions will follow, including the winner of the NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship, which takes place between May 24 and 29, and any multiple winners of PGA Tour events that award a full-point allocation for the Tour Championship. Any newcomer to the top 60 on 10 June not otherwise exempt will also be included.

The news comes on a day when three of 13 final qualifiers have been taking place, with Robert Rock and Matteo Manassero among those to book their slots.

Below is the list of players who have been granted full exemptions to the US Open.

Players Granted Full Exemptions To The US Open