USGA Boss Responds Over US Open Broadcast Criticism

The US Open has provided some unbelievable golf over the past four days, with a number of quality players in contention at The Country Club in Brookline. Despite there being so many top individuals in contention, viewers haven't been pleased when it comes to coverage, with many complaining that not enough is being shown.

Taking to Twitter, one user tweeted: "I want to see the market research these networks must have which suggests that golf fans hate watching actual golf." There were other responses to the coverage, but now, CEO of the USGA, Mike Whan has responded over the criticism, with the American releasing his reply in two tweets.

Following a tweet by No Laying Up, which showed a GIF stating: "I am straight up not having a good time", the page then posted another tweet stating: "Sent this out during commercials. They are back in commercial three minutes later. Do something, @USGAMike."

In Whan's response, the American stated: "I’m on it! We have the best sports production team in the world here with our partner NBC Sports (Olympics, Super Bowl, etc.) and if the amount of interruptions are problematic, we will work with our partner to do better!" His second tweet then read: "More TV people here than the Super Bowl (true!) so we/the USGA will work to free them up to do what they do better than anyone. This has been a great US Open and we will work to make 2023 at LACC even better!"

Stuart Francis, USGA President, Whan and John Bodenhamer, Chief Championships Officer, speak to the media at the US Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

Firstly, you have to respect the fact that Whan has responded to the criticism. Golf Twitter isn't exactly the most friendly place. Secondly, Whan took over the USGA role just over a year ago. Previously, he spent 11-years with the LPGA Tour as their Commissioner in which he was heavily commended for his work by players, sponsors and fans for listening to their feedback on what could be done better on Tour and how to put that into action.

Actions have already been put in place, with the USGA stating that the finale of the US Open (the final hour of the Sunday broadcast) will be commercial-free.