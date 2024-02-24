Ugandan Golfer Makes DP World Tour History With Clutch Putt In Kenya Open Second Round

Ronald Rugumayo wrote his name into the history books as he became the first Ugandan golfer to make the cut at a DP World Tour event courtesy of a clutch birdie putt on the last hole at the Magical Kenya Open.

Rugumayo, ranked 2,901 in the Official World Golf Ranking prior to this event, made history at the event last year when he became the first Ugandan to make a hole-in-one on Tour.

But the 31-year-old has done even better this time, sinking a nervy, downhill birdie putt on the par-five 18th to make the cut on the number and spark wild celebrations from those in attendance.

"That is just brilliant" 👏Ugandan Ronald Rugumayo makes the cut courtesy of this birdie at the 18th! 🇺🇬 #MKO2024 pic.twitter.com/aJA0LbAY0QFebruary 23, 2024 See more

"I don’t know. I don’t know what I should say,” Rugumayo said to French media outlet, RIF, as he reflected on his second round.

“Whatever happened today, I was expecting it, and I have been working hard towards it. I have really put in a lot of time and commitment, and whatever has happened this week, I really deserve it.”

Rugumayo played 15 events across the DP World Tour, Sunshine Tour and Big Easy Tour in 2023 but made just three cuts in total. By making the weekend at Muthaiga Golf Course, he now guarantees himself a paycheck of at least $4,750.

“Pressure is normal. It happens to everyone,” Rugumayo said when asked about his nerves coming down the last.

“But one thing I like about pressure when it comes is that you are playing for something good. On the other hand, I embrace pressure.

"If you are playing for free, you can’t feel pressure, so every time I feel pressure, it is a reminder that I am playing for something good.”

Members at Muthaiga Golf Club, Uganda celebrate the moment @RonaldRugumayo became the first Ugandan to make the cut on Tour. 👏🇺🇬#MKO2024 pic.twitter.com/rTqqu8yJtpFebruary 23, 2024 See more

On Saturday, Rugumayo demonstrated more of his battling spirit as he found three birdies in the final four holes of his third round to sign off for a level-par round of 71 and remain even for the tournament heading into the final day.