The man from Cameroon has battled back from a life-threatening condition to compete on the Alps Tour

Tributes Pour In For Disabled Golfer Who Makes Alps Tour Cut

Issa Nlareb Amang, a professional golfer from Cameroon who suffered partial amputation of his extremities in 2018, fired rounds of 70 and 71 to make the cut at the Alps Tour’s Ein Bay Open.

Amang, 30, contracted bacterial meningitis and fell ill during the 2018 edition of the same event, withdrawing midway through before going into sceptic shock, making this achievement all the more incredible.

After being rushed to hospital in Suez, Egyptian doctors were able to save his life but with no discernible signs of improvement in the ensuing weeks, the decision was taken to partially remove Amang’s extremities, which included both of his feet and three fingers on his right hand.

It was unclear whether he would be able to walk again, such was the extent of his condition, but now, just over three years later, Amang continues to defy the odds.

Not only can he walk by way of prosthetics at the base of his legs, he can swing a golf club and even compete on a circuit just one step below the Challenge Tour.

You can check out his swing below:

At the 2021 Ein Bay Open, Amang mixed four birdies and two bogeys in a first-round 70 before following that up with a one-under 71, which included three birdies in his final four holes, to make the cut by two shots.

A final-round 75 left the 30-year-old in a tie for 51st place at level-par but that won’t detract in any way from what was a truly inspiring performance at the place where his life changed forever.

And it was an achievement that didn’t go unnoticed, with the European Tour and some fellow professionals paying tribute to Asang.

Matt Wallace, currently out in South Carolina competing in the PGA Championship, called Issa a “hero.”

And European Tour player Richard Mansell also took to Twitter to congratulate Asang, labelling his performance as “so impressive.”

This wasn’t Asang’s first time back to Egypt and during the Ein Bay Open of 2020, he gave a glimpse into the array of emotions he felt upon returning.

“I’m proud, proud to be here. I surpassed myself on the course today,” he told the Alps Tour in 2020.

“I feel even stronger now having come back here to Egypt. I had the impression out there that I haven’t lost much, even if my appearance isn’t always easy to live with and it brings tears to my eyes that I’ve lost two years.”

Many people, despite surviving the ordeal, would not have retained such a positive outlook on life, but Asang was able to draw strength from thoughts of “the little white ball” and a return to his life’s passion.

“Even when I came out of the coma and couldn’t talk, I never stopped playing golf in my head. Even lying in the hospital bed, I was constantly thinking about the little white ball.

“I think it is what kept me alive and what has given me the strength of will to play again today. Golf, it’s my life, you see. It’s my life.”