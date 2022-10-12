Tour Pro Suggests Way To Curb Driving Distance In Golf

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Tour Pro Scott Hend has weighed in on golf’s distance debate with a simple idea to resolve the issue.

The Australian offered a straightforward solution to a problem that has been discussed for years – don’t tee up your driver anymore. The 49-year-old wrote on Twitter: “Here is a easy way to battle the argument about the ball going tooooo far..... You can't tee up your driver anymore, off the deck it is.”

Here is a easy way to battle the argument about the ball going tooooo far..... You can't tee up your driver anymore, off the deck it is...See issue fixed🤔🤷🏻‍♂️👊⛳🏌‍♂️💣💥Now discuss...#JustSayn #golflife #BOOM #HowGoodIsGolf #SweepIt pic.twitter.com/heGJhTAr6VOctober 11, 2022 See more

Hend’s proposed solution certainly seems far easier to implement than other suggestions, including an idea Tiger Woods put forward during February’s Genesis Invitational of changing the ball to reduce hitting distances. Woods also said it would be "advantageous for the game of golf" if the driver face was dialled back.

While Hend's idea is more simple and immediate than either of Woods', he's actually not the first person to suggest it. Speaking on The Shack Show (opens in new tab) in 2020, Nick Faldo said: "If they went and played a tournament with no tee pegs, right? Well, the guys would have to alter their driver. You would be allowed to place it on the grass.”

Whatever the solution to the issue is, it’s clearly going to remain a topic of discussion for the foreseeable future, with many of the game’s leading figures having an opinion. This year alone, Jack Nicklaus voiced his frustration at the perceived slowness of the game’s governing bodies in addressing the issue, while Patrick Cantlay said “something has to give” as the game accommodates an increasing number of big hitters.

Whether Hend’s idea is ever tried is yet to be seen, but one thing is for sure – as far as suggestions go, it would surely be as simple to implement as any.