As part of a major revamp, the tournament has a new name, host venue and title sponsor

Women’s Scottish Open: Dumbarnie Links To Host Newly Named Event

Dumbarnie Links is set to face its first championship test as it has been announced as the venue for the 2021 Women’s Scottish Open.

The links layout, which is located in Fife and offers stunning views over the Firth of Forth, was designed by former European Ryder Cup player Clive Clark and has been a huge hit with golfers in the short time since it was opened in May last year.

Now, the best female golfers from both the LPGA and LET Tours are set take on the challenge, with the event formerly known as the Ladies Scottish Open since its inaugural edition in 2007, taking place the week before the AIG Women’s Open.

Not only does the tournament have a new name, but there is a new title sponsor on board for 2021 in the form of Trust Golf. The Thai-based technology enterprise, which is part of the TCT Corporation, was founded by Dr. Prin Singhanart who is hoping to forge closer relationships with Scotland through this deal.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Scottish Government, IMG, the LPGA, and the Ladies European Tour as we look to bring our company’s ethos out into the wider world,” Dr. Prin Singhanart said.

“This leading tournament offers us a wonderful platform to spotlight the work of Trust Golf and we really feel that there is no better place for us to take our next step than Scotland, the Home of Golf.

“We are honoured to partner with Visit Scotland who have done so much to support golf, and especially the women’s game, and excited to be part of Dumbarnie Links’ first professional golf tournament.”

In a further boost, as part of its ongoing support of women’s golf, the Scottish Government, through Visit Scotland, has agreed a new five-year funding commitment to the Women’s Scottish Open.

Both have a long-standing commitment to the women’s game that dates back to 2007 with this event, but also includes their partnership with the AIG Women’s Open since 2011, as well as the country’s hosting of the 2019 Solheim Cup.

This agreement will see the Scottish Government and VisitScotland invest up to £6million in the Women’s Scottish Open through to 2025.

Fiona Hyslop, Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Fair Work and Culture, said: “Our long-term commitment to the Women’s Scottish Open underlines the important role women’s sport plays at the heart of a fair and equal society and I’m pleased that we are able to continue our support for a tournament that has grown into one of the most important on the women’s golf calendar.

“It is vital that we continue the momentum from hosting The 2019 Solheim Cup and maintain Scotland’s position at the forefront of the sport.

“We welcome the support of Trust Golf as title sponsor and look forward to working with them to ensure that women’s golf continues to be a positive force for good.

“With the change of tournament name showcasing a progressive approach and a move to a stunning new venue in Dumbarnie Links, I’m looking forward to seeing the event go from strength to strength in the coming years.”

The co-sanctioned 2021 Women’s Scottish Open will take place from August 12-15 in the week prior to the AIG Women’s Open at Carnoustie.