The 2014 US Women's Open champion is registered to play in next week's Kia Classic as well as the ANA Inspiration the week after

Michelle Wie Set For First LPGA Tour Start In 21 Months

Michelle Wie West looks set to make her LPGA Tour comeback next week after an absence of 21 months from the game.

We last saw her compete at the Women’s PGA Championship in June 2019, where she finished at 22 over par for 36 holes due to a wrist injury.

The American has entered into next week’s Kia Classic at Aviara GC in Carlsbad, California.

It looks like she’ll be using that event as a tune-up for the first Major of the year the week after, as she is currently registered into the field for the ANA Inspiration at Mission Hills.

Since her last start on tour she has got married and had her first child, Makenna Kamalei Yoona West, who was born in June 2020.

Wie has also relocated from Jupiter, Florida to California since her last appearance out on tour.

She married Jonnie West, son of legendary NBA player Jerry West, in August 2019, who is now an executive at the Golden State Warriors basketball team.

Wie has spoken about how she would love her daughter to see her play professionally.

“I just want that experience of her, of Makenna watching me play and hopefully watching me come down the stretch and win a golf tournament,” Wie said last year.

“That would just mean everything to me because I want her to grow up and be a strong woman and all the things that I value, and hopefully whatever she values.”

The Hawaiian is yet to make an official announcement on her return but has been posting videos of her golf swing on Instagram over the past few months and it looks to be in very good shape.

Wie has won five times on the LPGA Tour, most recently at the HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore in March 2018.

Her one Major title came at the 2014 US Open at Pinehurst, where she beat Stacy Lewis by two strokes.

The 31-year-old has played in five Solheim Cups and could be set for a sixth appearance for Team USA later this year if she can find some form throughout the spring and summer months.