The four-time Major winner mocked Justin Thomas for his singular Major title in front of the cameras at the PGA Championship.

WATCH: McIlroy Burns Thomas With Second Major Joke

Speaking to interviewers ahead of the PGA Championship this week at Kiawah Island, Rory McIlroy directly looked at one-time Major winner Justin Thomas waiting in the back, before making a perfectly timed joke about the American’s lack of titles.

When asked about his 2012 PGA Championship win at Kiawah Island and how important it was that he won his second career Major, McIlroy responded in comedic fashion – at Thomas’ expense.

“It was huge, a lot of guys have won one Major, but it’s a big hurdle to get to the second,” Rory said, all the while looking at Thomas and smirking.

He turns away laughing, before continuing.

“It was good to get that monkey off my back, especially here, playing so well.

“It was a big deal, I definitely didn’t want to be stuck on one for a long time, so I’m happy to get that second,” he concludes, still laughing as he indirectly mocks Thomas.

Starting his interviews, Thomas attempted a comeback of his own.

“I can’t really say too much, other than it’s great to see him win,” he said.

“I know it’s been a really long time for him, so I’m glad to see him win.”

The dig took aim at Rory’s lack of success in recent years, with his Wells Fargo Championship victory his first since November 2019.

Thomas, 28, won his only Major in 2017 at the PGA Championship, and will look to add to his collection this week at Kiawah Island to stop Rory’s ridicule.

He sits second in the Official Golf World Ranking behind Dustin Johnson, with his last win at The Players Championship in March earlier this year.

McIlroy, meanwhile, has won four Majors in his career, though his last one came seven years ago now.

The 32-year-old won the US Open in 2011, before following that up with victory in the 2012 PGA Championship at the same venue for this week’s tournament.

The Northern Irishman won that event at Kiawah Island by eight strokes, setting a record for the PGA Championship with the largest margin-of-victory.

He also won the 2014 PGA Championship and The Open Championship that same year.