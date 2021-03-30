The PGA Tour remains in the Lone Star State this week. Who do we think will win?

Valero Texas Open Golf Betting Tips 2021

The PGA Tour heads south from Austin to San Antonio, Texas before the year’s first Major next week at Augusta National.

The event returns after it was cancelled last year due to Covid-19, with Canadian Corey Conners winning in 2019.

So, who will triumph this week? Check out our tips below…

Valero Texas Open Golf Betting Tips 2021

Jordan Spieth 4 points each way at 12/1 with Bet365

For the first time in 2021, we are tipping the tournament favourite! Not the most inventive, I know, but I do feel that this could be the moment Spieth has been working back towards – winning his home State Open. The Texan is in wonderful form and has had some rest after being knocked out of the match play by 3rd place finisher Matt Kuchar. Spieth was 2nd here in 2015 too and would be such a popular winner. BET NOW

Scottie Scheffler 3 points each way at 16/1 with Bet365

Last week’s runner-up makes his second start in his home State Open after a T20 in 2019 when he was a Korn Ferry Tour player. Two years on and he comes into this week playing better golf than almost anyone after a superb performance at the WGC-Match Play. Just can’t look past him, especially at these very decent odds. BET NOW

Harry Higgs 2 points each way at 70/1 with 888Sport

I just have a feeling about Harry Higgs this week and I’m not sure why. The American is a great iron player so that should come in handy this week and he is on an upward trend after a T29 at The Players and a T19 at the Honda. He started his season with a 2nd place and can go seriously low. Come on Harry! BET NOW

Danny Willett 1 point each way at 90/1 with Bet365 The Englishman has won some massive tournaments like The Masters, BMW PGA Championship and DP World Tour Championship, and the Texas Open would be another huge win for him. He was 8th last week at the Corales Puntacana Championship and has made his last seven consecutive cuts.

New Customers Only. 18+ T&C Apply BeGambleAware

Also, if you want to add to the excitement further you can play weekly Fantasy golf games through Zweeler.

On the website you can pick players and win money every week or you can play a season-long game in which you have a roster of 22 players.

If this fun game interests you then sign up now!

Check all the latest from the tournament with the Bet 365 Live tracker