Britain's leading golfer confirmed on social media that he's self-isolating under coronavirus guidelines, and will miss the Valspar Championship.

Tyrrell Hatton Tests Positive For Covid-19

Tyrrell Hatton has withdrawn from this week’s Valspar Championship, after confirming on Tuesday that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

Britain’s leading golfer, and world number eight, becomes the fourth player to withdraw from the tournament.

Austrian Sepp Straka and Americans Will Gordon and Brice Garnett have also tested positive for coronavirus, withdrawing from the championship earlier this week.

Hatton announced his withdrawal on social media last night, stating: “Sadly I have had to withdraw this week from the Valspar Championship after testing positive for Covid-19 today.”

The PGA Tour said: “Hatton will have the PGA Tour’s full support throughout his self-isolation period under CDC guidelines.”

CDC is America’s national public health agency, and stands for Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hatton finished T18 at The Masters and T39 at the RBC Heritage earlier this month.

So far, he has earned more than $1.4 million on tour this season.

The Englishman has won one PGA Tour title before, the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational, as well as six times on the European Tour.

Unfortunately though, Hatton won’t be able to add to his tally this weekend at the Valspar Championship.

Played on the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club in Florida, the Valspar Championship is an annual stop on the PGA Tour’s Florida Swing.

The opening round begins on Thursday, with the first tee off time 6:55am EDT (11:55am BST)

The PGA Tour announced that Argentina’s Nelson Ledesma and Thailand’s Kiradech Aphibarnrat will replace Hatton and Straka.