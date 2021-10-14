“There’s Not Much More Padraig Could Have Done” – McIlroy

Rory McIlroy conceded that the Americans simply played better than Team Europe...

Rory McIlroy makes his first appearance out on the PGA Tour since the Ryder Cup this week at the CJ Cup.

The four-time Major winner had a forgettable experience at Whistling Straits, losing all of his three doubles matches and missing a session for the first time in his Ryder Cup career.

McIlroy led Team Europe out in the Sunday Singles and won his first point of the 2020 Ryder Cup against Xander Schauffele, before breaking down in tears in his post-round interviews.

The former World No.1 opened up on the week ahead of the CJ Cup and conceded that there wasn’t much European captain Padraig Harrington could have done as his side lost by a record score of 19-9.

“From the whole process and being obviously involved and in the team room, there’s not much more Padraig could have done,” the Northern Irishman said.

“I said at the start, even before the week, the captains, they set the tone and they maybe create a little bit of the culture that week, but at the end of the day it’s us, it’s the players that are out there hitting the shots and trying to hole the putts, and Europe didn’t hit the shots or hole the putts.