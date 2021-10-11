Sungjae Im produced nine birdies in the final round to secure a four shot victory and his second PGA Tour title at the Shriners Children's Open

Sungjae Im Dominates Final Round In Las Vegas

Having won his first PGA Tour win in his 50th start, the 23-year-old doubled down in Vegas, claiming his second victory in his 100th start.

Im was superb over the TPC Summerlin layout, compiling nine birdies in a blemish free final round and a four shot win over Matthew Wolff, who finished runner-up at the event for a second consecutive year.

“The big difference between yesterday and today was that today there was no wind compared to round 3,” said Im. “Tee to Green, driver, irons, putting worked as I wanted to and it gave me a good result.

“It was very tough to get my first win but I felt like the second one was harder and harder, but I kept my patience. I tried to stay composed throughout the period and I’m glad it came.”

Starting the day three back of the overnight leader, Im started superbly, holing a long putt at the first, before another birdie at the fourth got him into contention.

Then came a simply scintillating run, with seven birdies in an eight hole stretch giving the South Korean a clear advantage with five holes still remaining.

Parring in, Im cruised to his first title since the 2020 Honda Classic “I know I won my first title on my 50th start, and to win my second PGA Tour title on my 100th start, that in itself is a pretty amazing stat,” said the 23-year-old.

“It was hard coming, but I think today how everything went I think it was a gift from above. I played so well and I’m glad I got the win.

“To be honest with you, I didn’t even know that I birdied five holes in a row. I was just constantly focused each and every single hole to get through it without a mistake, it’s incredible that I made five in a row.”