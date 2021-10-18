Seong-Hyong Kim was addressed a one-shot penalty at the 72nd hole of the CJ Cup, after his golf ball dangled on the edge of the hole for 30 seconds before falling in.

Seong-Hyeon Kim Addressed Penalty After Ball Takes 30 Seconds To Fall

This season we have seen many peculiar and controversial incidents of golf balls overhanging the hole.

At this year’s Solheim Cup for example, Nelly Korda left her putt overhanging the hole. As the American sunk to her knees, her opponent, Madelene Sagstrom, threw the ball back to her.

As play moved on, a rules official (Missy Jones) came over to the players and stated that Korda’s ball should have been given 10 seconds on the lip to see if it would drop.

Since Sagstrom had only given it seven seconds, it meant that she had broken rule 13.3a and the hole was given to the American team.

At this weekend’s CJ Cup, Seong-Hyeon Kim faced a relatively short birdie putt. However, as the ball miraculously 360’d around the cup, it came to rest on the lip, eventually falling in a near 30 seconds later.

Check out the video here.

Obviously, the incident was questioned, as most felt it was well over the allotted amount of time for a putt.

After walking to the scorers tent, Kim was eventually assessed a one-stroke penalty, with the South Korean breaching rule 13.3a of the Rules of Golf.

The rule states that “The player is allowed a reasonable time to reach the hole and ten more seconds to wait to see whether the ball will fall into the hole. If the ball falls into the hole in this waiting time, the player has holed out with the previous stroke.

“If the ball does not fall into the hole in this waiting time: The ball is treated as being at rest. If the ball then falls into the hole before it is played, the player has holed out with the previous stroke, but gets one penalty stroke added to the score for the hole.”