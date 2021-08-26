Rory McIlroy To Miss BMW PGA Championship

The former World No.1 will miss Wentworth for the second-consecutive year

Rory McIlroy has confirmed he will be skipping the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth to rest before the Ryder Cup.

The Northern Irishman will play in his 35th event since golf returned post-pandemic at the Ryder Cup and has admitted that he is feeling tired.

“It’s probably too much for me. I’ve played more than I probably should have and feel like it’s just sort of all caught up with me,” he said.

McIlroy has had an up-and-down season, highlighted by his 19th PGA Tour title at the Wells Fargo Championship in May.

However, he has missed four cuts, including at Augusta, and recently dropped out of the world’s top 15 for the first time since November 2019.

The 2014 Wentworth winner has played in the European Tour’s flagship event on 10 occasions but will miss it for the second-consecutive year.

“I think having two weeks off after the Tour Championship is going to be nice,” he said at this week’s BMW Championship.

“Like I sort of was planning to go over to Wentworth to play the BMW, but it’s just too much travel, and with what’s coming up with Ryder Cup – yeah, that’s a long week, no matter if you’re in Europe or the States, especially I haven’t missed a session yet.

“So say I play five sessions again, yeah, it’s a really long week.

“So the two weeks off after the Tour Championship are going to be well needed, and I’ll go in there nice and refreshed and ready to give it my all.”

McIlroy has played 19 times this year so far, with three appearances coming on the European Tour in Abu Dhabi, Ireland and Scotland.

Tyrrell Hatton will defend his title at Wentworth in September alongside the likes of Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood, Matt Fitzpatrick, Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Danny Willett.

It is the final week before the European Ryder Cup team is finalised.