“My Hands Are Wrecked” – DeChambeau On Long Drive Training

A day after the Ryder Cup, Bryson DeChambeau will head to Mesquite, Nevada to compete in the Professional Long Drivers Association World Championship.

The Golfing Scientist accepted a special invitation for the event and will become the first ever full-time PGA Tour Pro to compete.

However, the long drive training is taking a toll – not just on his Ryder Cup preparations but also his body.

“My hands are wrecked from it,” DeChambeau, whose palms feature calluses from the training, told Golf.com.

Bryson is the Tour’s longest hitter after bulking up post-pandemic, but his decision to compete in the long drive championship has raised some eyebrows.

He is training six days a week to increase his ball speed, which has reached 211mph.

However, his focus surely cannot be 100% on the Ryder Cup, and his comments were revealed at a similar time to Brooks Koepka calling the match “a bit odd” and “demanding.”

Koepka’s comments and DeChambeau’s hands and focus on the long drive championships will give Padraig Harrington and his European team an added bit of confidence heading into Whistling Straits.

This is on top of the Brooks/Bryson feud, which Stricker has been, and will continuously be, asked about.

“People don’t realize how difficult long drive really is,” Bryson told Golf.com.

“In golf, it’s the one thing where you can judge your accomplishments by a number.

“Not necessarily by going out and playing golf, because you can catch a sprinkler head or catch a bad break or bad wind.

“On Flightscope, you can see the ball speed number. And when you obtain a ball speed number, it’s so different and unique.

“It’s like a shot-putter shot-putting a new record number. You’re trying to find that full potential to break through.”

