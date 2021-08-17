MacIntyre To Play Korn Ferry Tour Finals In Quest For PGA Tour Card

The 25-year-old will attempt to earn a PGA Tour card through the Korn Ferry Tour finals

Robert MacIntyre has decided to tee it up at the Korn Ferry Tour finals in an attempt to secure one of the 25 PGA Tour cards up for grabs for next season.

The three-event series on America’s second-tier circuit begins in Idaho on Thursday at the Albertsons Boise Open, before moving to Ohio for the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship the following week and concluding in Indiana with the Korn Ferry Tour Championship.

The top 25 points scorers across the three tournaments will earn their full PGA Tour playing privileges for the 2021-22 season.

MacIntyre missed out on the chance of a PGA Tour card at last week’s Wyndham Championship, having gained entry into the field through a solid showing at the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational.

As a result of his performance in Memphis, the Scot qualified for special temporary tour status and was therefore able to accumulate FedEx Cup points.

Had the 25-year-old scored more points than the player ranked 125 at the conclusion of the Wyndham Championship, he would have become an official PGA Tour member next season.

However, after a steady opening two rounds, a disappointing weekend put paid to the World No. 51’s hopes.

The man from Oban will be looking to emulate Englishman Tom Lewis, who won the Korn Ferry Tour Championship in 2019.

When his latest stint in America is over, MacIntyre is scheduled to fly back to the UK to play in the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

The European Tour’s flagship event represents the last chance for the Scot to either qualify automatically, or to convince Padraig Harrington that he deserves a spot on the European Ryder Cup team set to defend the trophy at Whistling Straits.

Fellow Scot and Ryder Cup legend Colin Montgomerie believes MacIntyre’s “never-say-die” attitude is well-suit to the cut-and-thrust of the biennial contest.