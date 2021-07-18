After a great defence of his Open title, Shane Lowry's attention turns to the Olympics.

Lowry – “I’m Going With One Goal And That’s To Bring A Medal Back To Ireland”

The 34-year-old, who secured a T12 finish at Royal St. George’s, will now head to Tokyo to prepare for his very first Olympic games.

“I’ve said all along, when it comes along, I’ll be looking forward to it. I’ll be trying my best. Obviously, it’s a huge honour for me to go and represent my country at the Olympics. It’s something I never thought I’d do, but now I get to go and do it.

“I’m going with one goal and one ambition, and that’s to bring a medal back to Ireland. That’s the only reason I’m going. I’m not going there on my holidays. I’m going there to win a medal, and that’s kind of the way I look at it.”

Lowry, who has five Top-12 finishes in only nine starts will be joining the likes of Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas and newly crowned ‘Champion Golfer Of The Year,’ Collin Morikawa at the Olympics.

“I feel like I’m playing some good golf going into it. Who knows? It’s a great opportunity for me to go and do something very special. Hopefully, I can get over to Tokyo and grab it by the scruff of the neck, and like I said, come back with a medal.

“It’s obviously not a team event, we are a team going over, but we are staying in the same place and we are going to be hanging out together that week, but I think like it’s individual, but there have been no tactics talk yet anyway.”

Justin Rose, who won the gold medal in 2016, failed to qualify for this years games which start on the 29th July.