The Spanish golfer spoke to reporters about his desire to play at this summer's Olympics, though there are obstacles for players competing in the tournament.

Jon Rahm: “It’s A Dream Of Mine To Be An Olympian”

Speaking at his press conference ahead of this week’s AT&T Byron Nelson, Jon Rahm gave his opinions to reporters about the Olympics this summer, and the difficulties players are facing with the tournament.

Rahm initially spoke to Spanish journalists, before repeating what he said in English.

“It’s an absolute dream of mine to be an Olympian,” the former world number told reporters.

“I’ve been able to win championships representing Spain as an amateur in almost every manage level, and to bring back the gold medal would be something amazing.

The Spaniard won three trophies in his amateur career representing his country, winning the 2011 European Boys’ Team Championship, the 2014 European Amateur Team Championship, and was the individual leader while representing Spain in the 2014 Eisenhower Trophy.

Though Rahm turned professional in 2016, he missed out on the Rio Olympics that year.

Sergio Garcia and Rafa Cabrera-Bello represented Spain’s men’s team in Rio, with the former finishing T8 and the latter T5.

Currently ranked third on the official world golf ranking, Rahm would enter this summer’s Olympics as Spain’s highest ranked men’s player.

However, while he has stated his desire to play at the Olympics, he also explained there are external factors that might limit that possibility this summer.

“The Olympic committee are not making it very easy for us to choose, simply because up until not too long ago we couldn’t go to our site or tournament hotel until Wednesday and we had to stay in the Olympic Village until then,” Rahm continued.

“As I understand there is at least a one- to two-hour drive to the golf course.

“That’s a lot of time to be in the car going to and coming back from the Olympic Village.

“Your family is not allowed and you’re not allowed to go to any other events.”

Men’s golf at this summer’s Olympics takes place on July 29-August 1, in between the Open Championship and World Golf Championships.

Ultimately, this presents another issue for Rahm, whose best WGC finish is T3, coming in both 2017 and 2020, respectively.

“There are just so many restrictions, and it’s also between the British Open and the WGC (World Golf Championships).

“I can understand why a lot of people are prioritizing the FedEx Cup events and great golf events.

“The Olympics are relatively new for golf, and I don’t blame them.”

However, he reiterated his desire to play at the Olympics, despite the challenges he’ll face when doing so.

“In my case I want to play.

“They’re not making it very easy.

“I do want to play.”