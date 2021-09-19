Kristoffer Broberg claimed his first victory in six years, as a level-par 72 final round secured a three-shot win at the Dutch Open.

After consecutive course records on Friday and Saturday, Kristoffer Broberg would battle through a nervy and tough final day to secure his second European Tour title.

With two rounds of 64 and 61, the 35-year-old started his final round eight shots clear of Marcus Helligkilde.

However, after the front nine, he saw his lead halved to four shots, with young German, Matthias Schmid, five-under-through the front nine.

Back-to-back birdies at the 11th and 12th followed for Schmid as he moved to within three, and, it did look like it would be two; that was until the shot of the day from Broberg.

Playing his sixth shot on the par-5 12th from a sandy lie, he just cleared the greenside bunker with the ball rolling into the middle of the hole for one of the best bogies you will ever see.

He wasn’t out of the woods yet though, and on two occasions he saw his lead cut to two shots, with Schmid and Alejandro Canizares both getting to 20-under-par.

But Broberg wouldn’t buckle, with a towering tee shot on the par-3 17th leading to a stunning birdie and a three shot margin playing the last.

After finding the green in three at the par-5 72nd hole, he would two putt for his first victory since the 2015 BMW Masters.

Speaking to Sky Sports afterwards, an overwhelmed Broberg said: “I’m happy right now, but the game wasn’t there today. I was struggling all day and couldn’t feel comfortable over the ball.

“The chip in didn’t change any momentum because I hit a bad 3-wood on 14, but I did a great up-and-down at 15. This win means a lot, it’s been six years of hell”

At this point, an emotional Broberg couldn’t hold back his emotions, with the Swede’s outpour showing how much the win meant to him.