How Si Woo Kim Made A 13 On A Par 3

The Korean hit six balls into the water on the 155 yard par-3 11th hole at the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational

Si Woo Kim set an unwanted record at the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational after carding a horror-show on the par-3 13th hole.

The Korean hit six balls into the water on the 155 yard hole, with his 11th shot eventually finding the putting surface.

It is the highest score ever recorded at TPC Southwind and the highest score on a par 3 since 1983 in regular PGA Tour events.

Kim was level par for his round at the time and, incredibly, went on to birdie the very next hole.

He would also find the water on the par-3 14th, where he made a double-bogey, but once again bounced back incredibly well with three consecutive birdies.

He eventually signed for a 78 (+8), with his round containing the 13 as well as a double, two bogeys and six birdies.

The three-time PGA Tour winner came home in eight-over despite playing the two par-3s in 12-over.

The 26-year-old finished the tournament at 13-over-par in last position of the players who completed the four rounds.

He wasn’t the only man to come unstuck on the par-3s at TPC Southwind on Sunday as leader Harris English ultimately squandered his chances of a first WGC title on them.

English double-bogeyed both the 11th and 14th holes after hitting his tee shots into the water.

Related: Si Woo Kim breaks putter at The Masters

Kim will be taking a break from the PGA Tour sometime in the coming years for South Korean military service after failing to win a medal at the Olympic Games.

Both he and Sungjae Im returned from Tokyo medal-less after missing The Open Championship to aid their preparations.

Kim currently ranks 54th in the world.