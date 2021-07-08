Dame Laura Davies Outshines Lexi Thompson At Aramco Team Series

Dame Laura Davies produced a two-under-par round of 71 to eclipse her team Captain, Lexi Thompson, at the first round of the Aramco Team Series.

Despite a 31 year age gap, Dame Laura Davies produced a first round 71 at Centurion Club – A whole two shots better than her Captain, Lexi Thompson.

Thompson, who is one of the big headliners at the event, picked Davies for her team, admitting she “couldn’t wait” to tee it up alongside the four-time Major champion.

“I’m really looking forward to being paired with Laura. Just playing this event, it’s a great honour to be here.

“I’ve played with Laura quite a bit and she’s just an amazing person – but what a game. She will pull off some shots that we’ll never see – that’s the amazing part.”

The format for the event comprises of two 54-hole competitions, an ‘individual stroke play’ and a ‘team’ event, with the two best net scores on the hole from the four player team counting towards the team score.

Starting the opening round, both Davies and Thompson would produce one-under-par front nines, with their team score standing at three-under-par.

With a birdie at the par-3 11th, Thompson would then make back-to-back bogies at the 12th and 13th to sit at level-par for the day.

Davies on the other hand would birdie the 15th and 16th to get to three-under-par, with her only blemish of the day coming at the par-5 last.

With the 57-year-old shooting two-under-par, her Captain would finish the day at level, with their team score of seven-under-par putting them seven shots back of the leaders.

Both Olivia Cowan and Chloe Williams’ team sit at the top of the leaderboard with 14-under-par scores.

Williams, who shot a two-under-par round, which included an eagle at the first, finished one shot back of her Captain’s pick, Cloe Frankish, with the final professional, Mireia Prat, finishing at three-over-par.

Cowan’s group on the other hand managed scores of 73, 72 and 75, with a seven-under-par front nine, being followed by a seven-under-par back nine in the team event.