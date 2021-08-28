Bernhard Langer celebrated his 64th birthday at Warwick Hills by shooting his age for the very first time.

Bernhard Langer Shoots His Age On 64th Birthday

On Friday, the German showed his incredible skill and longevity as, during the first round of the Ally Challenge, he shot a 64 to share the first round lead.

What’s more, Langer had texted his family before the round had gotten underway, saying: “My goal is to shoot my age today and give myself a birthday present.

“It just shows you the strengths of the mind. If you put something in your mind and a goal and sometimes you can achieve it. It’s the first time I shot my age. I’ve tried for two years.”

Langer, who had produced three birdies and a bogey on the front nine, was simply scintillating on the back nine, with a trio of consecutive birdies on the 11th, 12th and 13th putting him at five-under-par.

A par at the 14th was then followed by yet another three consecutive birdies, with a closing par securing the 64 on his 64th birthday.

“First of all, that atmosphere all day was incredible from people singing `Happy Birthday’ three different times during the day.

“To be able to do this for 45 years now for myself as a professional on tour, it’s pretty much unheard of that many years, and to be successful most of those years. So I’m very blessed, I know it. I’ve got to pinch myself every once in a while.

“I’m still reasonably healthy. I have lots of aches and pains, but I’m reasonably healthy. I can do this still fairly well and (I’m) still competitive. I know father time is ticking and it won’t last forever, so I’m trying to enjoy every day I’m out here.”

Langer currently has 41 PGA Tour Champions victories, four off Hale Irwin’s record, with Langer’s last win coming back in March 2020.