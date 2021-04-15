The 10-time major winner will compete professionally in Sweden for the first time in 13 years at the innovative new mixed event

Annika Sorenstam To Return To Action At Scandinavian Mixed Event

Annika Sorenstam, arguably the greatest female golfer of all time, has announced that she will tee it up on home soil alongside fellow Swede and tournament host Henrik Stenson at the Scandinavian Mixed event.

The innovative tournament, which will see 78 men and 78 women battle it out on the same course for the same prize, was scheduled to take place in 2020, with Sorenstam initially intending to act as a non-playing host. However, due to the coronavirus, those plans had to be put on hold.

Now rearranged to be held at Vallda Golf & Country Club in Gothenburg from June 10-13, the tournament has been given a major boost by Sorenstam’s decision to join the field for the European and Ladies European Tour co-sanctioned event.

“I’m excited to tee it up at the Scandinavian Mixed and to be back playing competitively in my home country of Sweden for the first time in 13 years,” Sorenstam told the European Tour.

“Since retiring in 2008 I have dedicated a lot of my time to the ANNIKA Foundation, which hosts seven global events for junior girls each year including the ANNIKA Invitational Europe which will be at Isaberg Golf Club in Sweden following this year’s tournament, so I felt like it was a perfect opportunity to actually play in this historic event bringing women and men together in a combined professional tournament.

“It is another way to bring our game to the younger generation in Sweden and for those watching around the world, showcasing that golf is truly a game for everyone.”

In a 16-year career, Sornestam won 89 times worldwide, including 10 majors, before stepping away from the professional game to start a family in 2008. However, such is her ability that she made the cut in her first competitive outing in 13 years at the Gainbridge LPGA in February.

The 50-year-old will share the hosting duties with Henrik Stenson, an 11-time European Tour winner and the only male major champion from Sweden. And Stenson, who turned in an improved showing at the Masters last week after a string of missed cuts, is thrilled that Sorenstam has decided to return to competitive action.

“I’m delighted that Annika, one of the greatest golfers the world has ever seen, will be teeing it up at Vallda this June.

“It’s going to be a great week and I’m sure a real thrill for all the players in the field to have someone of Annika’s stature playing in the tournament.

“I can’t wait to see the dynamics of having both men and women going head-to-head for the same trophy and putting it all on the line come Sunday afternoon.”

“Our hope is that through the Scandinavian Mixed, and many other golf tournaments, Annika and myself can help inspire the next generation of golfers in Sweden and around the world.”

There will be a prize fund of €1,000,000 up for grabs as well as Official World Ranking points for both male and female competitors.

Additionally, European Tour members will be able to accumulate Race to Dubai and Ryder Cup points and Ladies European Tour members can earn Costa del Sol and Solheim Cup points.

For fans eager to see Sorenstam in action and watch men and women compete under the same conditions at the inaugural event, you can register your interest via the European Tour website.