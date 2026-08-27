Callaway Golf Ends Good Good Partnership Amid Driver Commercial Controversy

Callaway Golf has ended its association with Good Good and committed $1m to organizations working to prevent violence against women.

The news comes after a backlash to a controversial commercial for a Good Good co-branded Callaway driver that shows Garrett Clark running over to his golf bag, where fellow Good Good member Alexis Miestowski is seen reaching towards the bag.

Clark then barges Miestowski to the ground and says: “Do not touch my new driver.”

Ah man, someone must have accidentally deleted the post. Don’t worry Good Good, I’ll reupload your @CallawayGolf ad! pic.twitter.com/I4GwzBmUOJAugust 22, 2026

A statement released by Callaway begins: "Over the last several days, we have listened and reflected deeply on the hurt and disappointment caused by the video we reposted.

"We heard from individuals who shared personal experiences related to violence against women, and their stories were powerful reminders that this issue touches the lives of far too many people.

"Unequivocally, violence against women is unacceptable and should never be trivialized, normalized, or used as entertainment."

The statement then outlines the actions Callaway Golf is taking, and confirms the relationship with Good Good, which began in 2023, has been severed.

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It states: “Callaway has ended its relationship with Good Good, effective immediately,” before adding it has “taken appropriate internal corrective actions and significantly strengthened our approval procedures to help ensure this does not happen again.”

Meanwhile, Callaway Golf is also providing $1m "to support organizations working to prevent violence against women, provide resources to survivors, and advance education and awareness efforts.”

A post shared by Callaway Golf (@callawaygolf) A photo posted by on

The statement continues: “These actions do not undo the harm caused or excuse our role in it. We sincerely apologize to everyone who was hurt, disappointed, or offended by this incident.”

It concludes: “One of Callaway Golf's core values is to be a positive influence, both in the game of golf and in our communities.

"We are further strengthening our commitment to these initiatives, and this will be an ongoing focus in our company. We are committed to learning from this incident and helping ensure that golf is a place where everyone feels respected, valued, and welcome.”

The commercial for the driver was published online by the golf entertainment company and shared by the manufacturer's social media channels.

Following a backlash, the commercial was swiftly deleted, although the video remained in circulation.

Good Good then released a statement apologizing for the commercial.

Later, Callaway Golf issued a statement to various media outlets saying: “We are disappointed by the content that was posted, and are appreciative of Good Good for addressing this.”

A more substantial statement by the manufacturer's CEO Chip Brewer was later published, which confirmed the video "was approved by Callaway prior to posting."

The statement also apologized and confirmed the company was "conducting both internal and external investigations."

The controversy also embroiled the PGA Tour, which is due to host the inaugural Good Good Championship in November.

Ahead of the Tour Championship, PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp held a press conference where he addressed the controversy, saying: “I think what we saw was concerning and is clearly not aligned with PGA Tour values. We take it very seriously. I think their initial response was disappointing.

PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp described the commercial as "concerning" (Image credit: Getty Images)

“It was a bit defensive and late. But I think the responses are getting better.

“I think we've seen some things this morning, we've had some conversations with them, so we'll continue to monitor and work with them going forward. But no, we were disappointed with what we saw.”