Tommy Fleetwood Makes Big Putter Switch Ahead Of DP World Tour Play-Offs

Tommy Fleetwood has used the same Odyssey White Hot Pro #3 almost exclusively for as long as any golf fan will remember. However, ahead of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship at Yas Links, the first event of two that make up the DP World Tour Play-Offs, Fleetwood has been seen with a prototype TaylorMade Truss Soto putter in his bag.

This new putter, according to a video published on Instagram by SMS on Tour, looks set to feature the same flow neck style the Englishman has used for a while blending into the triangle shape used in Truss putters to provide stability and forgiveness. Despite the Truss triangle being extremely evident when looking at the face or rear of the putter, from address this technology is neatly hidden and the flow neck hosel allows for around half a shaft offset - the usual amount on this style of neck.

A post shared by SMS on TOUR (@sms_on_tour) A photo posted by on

This new putter boasts a fairly shiny chrome finish with a contrasting black face, which looks to feature TaylorMade’s Pure Roll Insert seen on the TaylorMade Spider putter - widely regarded as one of the best putters in the game. Where a lot of blade putter players typically opt for a longer sightline for alignment on the flange, Fleetwood has once again stuck with a shorter sightline on the top edge of this new putter.

Tommy Fleetwood's new TaylorMade Truss Putter (Image credit: Getty Images)

While this may be the first time we have seen this putter in public, it’s clear that Fleetwood has put in some serious practice time with this putter given the wear mark on the centre of the face. After all, this is a large tournament with a big purse and a good chunk of Ryder Cup points up for grabs.

Tommy Fleetwood using his new TaylorMade Truss putter during a practice round (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fleetwood spoke to the DP World Tour media earlier this week praising the TaylorMade Tour team and how he’s managed to squeeze some good practice sessions in what is a busy schedule. “I love testing like my equipment and testing things that are new and different, but it's so difficult with the way the schedule is. The tournaments are packed in so close to each other, and there's never not a big event or not an important event it seems.

"To have that time at home to work on something that I've put a lot of effort into and something I'm really interested in; and like I said, TaylorMade have done an amazing job with it, and it's felt good.

"Looking forward to going out there tomorrow and getting it in competition because that's the only thing I haven't done yet, so that's exciting.”

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

With details on whether this putter is likely to make it retail and the exact technology used still under wraps, it will be interesting to see how Fleetwood gets on with his new found hope on the greens but if he sees success, it’s likely TaylorMade will see some serious demand from other tour players heading into a busy start to the new season shortly after the Tour Championship concludes.