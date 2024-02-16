Tiger Woods Sun Day Red Polo A Nod To 1992 PGA Tour Debut
Woods is wearing the Cypress 1992 polo from his new Sun Day Red range, which pays homage to his PGA Tour debut at Riviera 32 years ago
Tiger Woods launched his Sun Day Red apparel and footwear line to start this week at the Genesis Invitational and he's been showing it off throughout the practice and tournament days at Riviera, as he makes his first start of 2023.
He went for an all-white look in round one but showed off a throwback look on Friday, wearing a polo that resembled the one he wore in his first ever round on the PGA Tour, also at Riviera, in 1992.
It's the Cypress 92 polo and is has indeed been designed in tribute to that week at Riv.
"As we developed the details of our Beginnings Collection, Tiger wanted to pay homage to his debut at Riviera in 1992. The Cypress 92 Polo is our modern take on an iconic moment," the Sun Day Red Instagram account said.
Tiger Woods in his PGA TOUR debut at Riviera in 1992.Tiger today. pic.twitter.com/FCWhsNGxUSFebruary 16, 2024
Woods launched the new range with TaylorMade after his 27-year spell with Nike Golf ended at the turn of the year.
"Sun Day Red will embody a love of playing and competing, and we are for people that share those values, whether it's on the course, or in life," the website states.
"We will be anchored to putting the athlete first in the product decisions we make.”
Sun Day Red has a new logo - a 15-striped Tiger to represent Woods' 15 Major championship victories - after Woods said he no longer wanted to use his old TW logo that was synonymous with his Nike ranges.
