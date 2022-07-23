Tiger Woods Spotted With Son Charlie Playing Golf In Mallorca
Tiger and his son Charlie were spotted playing at Son Quint in Mallorca, just a week after Tiger's 150th Open appearance
After emotional scenes at the 18th hole during The 150th Open Championship, Tiger is already back on the course, with the 15-time Major winner pictured at Son Quint in Mallorca alongside his son, Charlie.
Listed as one of the best places to play in The Canaries and Mallorca, Son Quint was designed by Rossknecht and Ramón Espinosa and opened in 2007. It also falls under Arabella Golf Mallorca’s umbrella, along with Golf Son Vida, a course where Seve Ballesteros triumphed in 1990, and Son Muntaner.
🚨#NEW: Some post Open Championship photos of Tiger playing golf in Spain, where he’s reportedly been vacationing following the tournament. Still playing golf so that is a great sign! (📸 via @marca, h/t: @Tengolf) pic.twitter.com/RWfEnKZtkEJuly 23, 2022
First reported by Marca (opens in new tab), Tiger was seen carrying his own bag and smiling with his son Charlie, as the 46-year-old presumably took some time out to relax after preparations for The Open Championship just last week.
According to Tiger's caddie, Joe LaCava, he’s hopeful Woods will be back in action in December, with the American stating: "I'm hoping that he will play maybe in December at the Hero [World Challenge] and the father-son [PNC Championship] and maybe the Genesis [Invitational]. I'm still hoping he'll play three, maybe four tournaments before The Masters (in April).”
During The 150th Open Championship, Tiger was visibly emotional as he came down the 18th at St Andrews, possibly playing in his last ever Open Championship at the home of golf.
The American champion raised the roof on the home hole, being greeted with a reception that left him holding back tears as he made his way over the Swilcan Bridge (where he didn't stop) and towards the green. He raised his cap and thanked fans in all directions before heading off the course for what might be the last time in an Open.
It is highly likely that Tiger was using a cart in Mallorca, with the 15-time Major champion enjoying successes in Spain throughout his career. In 1999, he claimed the WGC Championship at Valderrama and was also part of the 1997 USA Ryder Cup team which was held at the same venue. That year, Team Europe came out on top 14.5 - 13.5.
Matt studied Sports Journalism at Southampton Solent University, graduating in 2019. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly and the PGA, he covers all aspects of the game, from Tour news to equipment testing and buyers’ guides. Taking up the game at the age of six, Matt currently holds a handicap of 3 and despite not having a hole in one…yet, he has had two albatrosses. His favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
