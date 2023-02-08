Tiger Woods New Course To Feature 700 Yard Hole

Tiger Woods has announced he is designing a new course in Utah, and it appears it will be extraordinary in more ways than one.

As well as the Park City course promising an abundance of stunning views, including the Uinta Mountains and Jordanelle Reservoir, it will not be lacking in yardage either, with one hole measuring over 700 yards.

The course will be over 8,000 yards from the Championship tees, making it one of the longest courses in the state. Meanwhile, those hoping for a gentle introduction to their round will instead be faced with 660-yard par 5 beast.

That’s not all. In total, the course will have five par 5s, each exceeding 600 yards, while the 10th would probably be enough to bring Bryson DeChambeau out in a cold sweat - a 702-yard monster to introduce the back nine. Interestingly, in 2017, Woods predicted that 8,000-yard golf courses were not too far away. Little did we know then that only a few years later, the 15-time Major winner would be designing one.

Tiger's course design in Utah is 8000 yards from the tips. How about starting your day on #1 from 660? There are 4 more par 5's that are all 600 yards+ including the 10th hole which comes in at 702 😳

Despite the daunting yardage the course will have, Woods is confident that it will provide an excellent experience for any level of player. He said: “I’m thrilled to be designing a course in such a special location. This new course is uniquely beautiful and will offer engaging play for every ability.”

The course also promises generous landing areas giving players the chance to make strategic choices for the best scoring opportunities. Meanwhile, the contoured greens will be in a range of sizes that offer players who miss them the chance to make interesting recoveries.

Woods is no stranger to designing intriguing courses, including the dramatic Payne’s Valley in the Ozarks, which – as well as stunning views – features an immense cart ride from its bonus 19th hole to the clubhouse.

The forthcoming course in Utah looks like being one of his most incredible yet – although players who fancy their chances from the back tees would be well advised to hit some drives at the range beforehand.