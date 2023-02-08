Tiger Woods New Course To Feature 700 Yard Hole
The Utah course will feature five mammoth par 5s, including one over 700 yards from the back tees
Tiger Woods has announced he is designing a new course in Utah, and it appears it will be extraordinary in more ways than one.
As well as the Park City course promising an abundance of stunning views, including the Uinta Mountains and Jordanelle Reservoir, it will not be lacking in yardage either, with one hole measuring over 700 yards.
The course will be over 8,000 yards from the Championship tees, making it one of the longest courses in the state. Meanwhile, those hoping for a gentle introduction to their round will instead be faced with 660-yard par 5 beast.
That’s not all. In total, the course will have five par 5s, each exceeding 600 yards, while the 10th would probably be enough to bring Bryson DeChambeau out in a cold sweat - a 702-yard monster to introduce the back nine. Interestingly, in 2017, Woods predicted that 8,000-yard golf courses were not too far away. Little did we know then that only a few years later, the 15-time Major winner would be designing one.
Tiger’s course design in Utah is 8000 yards from the tips. How about starting your day on #1 from 660? There are 4 more par 5’s that are all 600 yards+ including the 10th hole which comes in at 702 😳 pic.twitter.com/lY817ha7WLFebruary 7, 2023
Despite the daunting yardage the course will have, Woods is confident that it will provide an excellent experience for any level of player. He said: “I’m thrilled to be designing a course in such a special location. This new course is uniquely beautiful and will offer engaging play for every ability.”
The course also promises generous landing areas giving players the chance to make strategic choices for the best scoring opportunities. Meanwhile, the contoured greens will be in a range of sizes that offer players who miss them the chance to make interesting recoveries.
Woods is no stranger to designing intriguing courses, including the dramatic Payne’s Valley in the Ozarks, which – as well as stunning views – features an immense cart ride from its bonus 19th hole to the clubhouse.
The forthcoming course in Utah looks like being one of his most incredible yet – although players who fancy their chances from the back tees would be well advised to hit some drives at the range beforehand.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
