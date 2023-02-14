Tiger Woods Goes On Scouting Mission To US Open Venue LACC

Tiger Woods was spotted on a scouting mission at this year's US Open venue Los Angeles Country Club ahead of the venue's debut men's Major in June.

The 15-time Major champion makes his first regular PGA Tour start this week at the Genesis Invitational since October 2020's Zozo Championship. It's his first competitive start on the PGA Tour since last July's 150th Open Championship at St Andrews.

Woods confirmed his participation in this Genesis Invitational on Friday, posting on social media: "I'm ready to play an ACTUAL PGA Tour event next week @thegenesisinv."

Having previously said he would play in the Majors and two or three other tournaments this year, it seems clear he is planning for a return to the US Open for the first time in three years.

He missed 2021's tournament following his car accident and then decided to miss last year's event in preparation for the Open Championship after struggling with his body during the PGA Championship in May, where he withdrew after a poor third round.

The 82-time PGA Tour winner was spotted at LACC on a scouting trip, where he was pictured with his Scotty Cameron in hand alongside close friend and colleague Rob McNamara as well as Hero CEO Dr Pawan Munjal, whom he hosts the Hero World Challenge with each December in the Bahamas.

🚨#PHOTOS: Tiger Woods scouts Los Angeles Country Club today in advance of the US Open 👀 Scotty in hand, Footjoys on feet. Let’s goo ☢️(📸: @JustinWheelon & 43_lifestyle_ / IG) pic.twitter.com/MvKIbKrcIFFebruary 14, 2023 See more

According to Golfweek (opens in new tab), Woods received a US Open yardage book and went for a ride around the course in a cart without his clubs.

Adam Scott also played on Monday, with six-to-ten PGA Tour pros said to be expected at the exclusive Beverly Hills club. Matt Fitzpatrick was one of them, who was also reportedly there for a USGA photoshoot.

A number of PGA Tour pros also had a look at LACC either before or after the recent Farmers Insurance Open, which took place two weeks ago at Torrey Pines, just south in San Diego.

LACC is also planning to have a champion's locker room according to Golfweek, where the likes of LIV US Open winners Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau will rub shoulders with PGA Tour stalwarts Woods and Rory McIlroy.

The US Open takes place between June 15-18, with Matt Fitzpatrick defending the title he won at Brookline.

Woods has won the US Open three times: in 2000 at Pebble Beach, 2002 at Bethpage State Park and 2008 at Torrey Pines.